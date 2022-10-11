[The Epoch Times, October 12, 2022](The Epoch Times reporter Zhong Youchun reported) The Hong Kong story part of the film “There is Her in the World” directed by Zhang Aijia, starring Zheng Xiuwen and Feng Delun, this is the two people after 18 years Cooperation. In reality, Zheng Xiuwen, who has no children with Xu Zhian, experienced the bitterness of a working mother for the first time in the film.

Zheng Xiuwen and Feng Delun worked together in the romantic comedy “Magic Kitchen” in 2004, and this time they will play a couple in “The World Has Her”. The film tells the story of a working mother, Liang Jingsi and He Daren, who once gave up their careers after forming a family. It was not until the children grew up and went to school that Liang Jingsi regained her dream of being a photographer, but unfortunately she was not supported by her husband, and the two fell into a deadlock because of their different views on family business. During the epidemic, when her son was taken to the beach by her husband to play, her son was so cold that he caught a cold, which made Liang Jingsi very nervous and worried that his son would contract COVID-19…

Regarding his role as a mother, Zheng Xiuwen, who has no children in reality, said excitedly in an interview: “It’s very challenging, and I also deeply understand the feeling of being a working mother from the role. On the one hand, I really want to work hard for my favorite career. , on the one hand, she is worried about whether she will ignore the care of her children and reduce the time she spends taking care of her family.” She also said that the filming of the film has given her a better understanding of the public’s daily life in the face of the epidemic, because she and the neighbors in the film It can be said that they are skillful in buying anti-epidemic materials in the supermarket together.

This time, Zheng Xiuwen also sang the movie episode “Sorry, I Forgot I Love You”. The song was written by director Zhang Aijia, and Feng Delun also participated in the singing. The lyrics describe that after a long-term relationship between couples and couples, they gradually only see themselves, ignore each other, and forget the love and commitment they gave each other at the beginning.

Zheng Xiuwen made her debut in 1988 with the third runner-up of the 7th Hong Kong Rookie Singing Competition. In the following ten years, she was awarded the title of “Hong Kong Queen” with her ever-changing image and excellent singing and dancing style. She has been nominated for Best Actress at the Hong Kong Film Awards 6 times with 9 films since 2000, but every time she misses the honor of being an actress. Some people in the industry think: “Zheng Xiuwen’s winning luck is always a little bit worse every time.”

Responsible editor: Yang Ming