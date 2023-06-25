after suspending a march, Gloria Romero led a request for justice in Chaco

Cecilia Strzyzowski’s mother, Gloria Romero, was scheduled to hold a march for justice this afternoon in the capital of Chaco. Although a tribute act was held that drew a large crowd, the mobilization in front of the police station where Marcela Acuña is detainedmother of the victim’s partner, was suspended.

“The demonstrations that I want to do are peaceful and they are artistic, I don’t want to fight with anyone. They told me that there are infiltrators and that it will be a provocation“, Gloria said when communicating the suspension of the claim.

This is the fifth gathering by family and friends of the 28-year-old girl who has been missing for 23 days. The slogan that was raised for this request for justice was to wear the Argentina shirt with a pink star, Cecilia’s favorite color.

“I wanted to be a choreographer”, “I wanted to be a mother”, “I wanted to get married on the beach”, “I wanted to go to the candy box”said some of the pink stars glued to the jersey of the national team that Gloria was holding up.

The woman walked through the middle of the crowd and was greeted with applause to the cry of “You are not alone”. Minutes later, in the same way, the lawyer Fernando Burlando, who represents the family, entered. “Perpetual. Perpetual”they shouted as they passed.

“Just as Messi united us in the World Cup, my daughter is uniting us in pain. Cecilia is the Scaloneta and in this world cup the cup is to remove impunity from this country. My daughter’s wish was to go to a World Cup, she loved Messi. But hey… what will it be. They are already dreams that my daughter will not be able to fulfill. They have stolen so many dreams from my baby and that is what hurts me the most, “said Gloria, before the concentration.

Once on stage, Cecilia’s mother took the microphone and, after greeting the crowd that filled the square, said: “It made me very happy to see many men. I always said:How can it be that in the marches we are only women? There are no fathers, brothers, husbands? Today they were played. I like it that way. Accompany your women. Do not be afraid. Fear paralyzes and these people rule by fear. If they have that power it is because you gave it to them. That money they handle is from the State. And if tomorrow you choose not to continue doing it, you are not going to do it anymore. You have the power. The people rule”held.

Immediately those present began to shout: “You are not alone”. On stage, the woman was accompanied by different relatives who demanded Justice.

Cecilia Strzyzowski case: the suspension of the mobilization

Although Gloria had anticipated that they were going to walk to the Department of Family and Gender Violence, where Marcela Acuña is staying, she later backed down due to the possibility that there were “infiltrators” causing disturbances.

“The marches I want to do are peaceful. The manifestations that I want to do are artistic. I’m not going to the police station because I don’t want to provoke. I am a pacifist, I ask for Justice and not revenge. I do not impose myself, I manifest myself. If we do the same as they do, it is a war of the poor against the poor. Whoever wants to go goes. I am not going to go, ”she maintained.

This Friday, members of the Madres del Dolor association and relatives of other victims of violence traveled to Resistencia to accompany Cecilia’s mother. Vivian Perrone, co-founder of Madres del Dolor, arrived in Chaco with Jimena Adúriz, Ángeles Rawson’s mother; with Alberto Lebbos, father of Paulina Lebbos; and the lawyer Luciana Carrasco “to be with Cecilia’s mother”.





