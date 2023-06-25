The Forestry Research Institute of the Council of Agriculture introduced high-efficiency bamboo cutting machines to improve efficiency and help industrial technology upgrade

Southern Taiwan is rich in bamboo forest resources. The bamboo industry once brought huge economic income to the mountain villages. However, due to economic transformation, the bamboo industry has lost its glory, and the demand for bamboo has shrunk. In addition, the bamboo farmers are aging and dying, and the bamboo cutting technology is stagnant and backward, which cannot attract young labor. Participation can only let dry bamboo grow in the mountains and forests, lacking market competitiveness.

The Council of Agriculture of the Executive Yuan proposed the “Emerging Bamboo Industry Development Plan”. One of the specific measures is the introduction of high-efficiency bamboo cutting machines, starting with a substantial increase in harvesting efficiency, so as to increase the willingness of young people to return to their hometowns to invest in the bamboo industry. Chuanlian International has joined hands with the Forestry Laboratory of the Council of Agriculture, which is responsible for improving the bamboo felling technology, and has jointly introduced the cutting machine head from a professional Swedish factory. Recently, it has completed the installation operation at the Liugui Research Center of the Forestry Laboratory, officially launching a new era of technological upgrading of the bamboo industry.

Chuan Lian International pointed out that the bamboo felling operation includes removing thorns, felling and cutting wood. The current traditional operations are all done manually, which is labor-intensive and dangerous. After the introduction of mechanical bamboo cutting, the efficiency can be greatly improved; moreover, using Mechanical harvesting and bamboo farmers’ operations are safer, easier and more efficient, which is conducive to attracting young people to invest and helping solve the problem of industrial labor shortage. The first wave of machine installation was carried out by combining imported bamboo cutting heads and existing excavators (commonly known as strange hands). In addition to importing equipment, Chuanlian International simultaneously introduced the original factory authorized certification education and training courses to assist in the implementation of the training of machine operators.

The imported bamboo felling head can be used to remove thorns, fell and cut wood in one go, reducing the labor burden of bamboo farmers and greatly improving the efficiency of bamboo felling.Photo/provided by Chuanlian International

Bamboo is the best green material with multiple uses and has good potential for sustainable development in ESG

Lin Yuren, a doctor of the Forestry Research Institute of the Council of Agriculture, said that bamboo can be used as a whole plant, from the underground shoots, underground stems, roots and aboveground bamboo stalks, bamboo branches and bamboo leaves, to any part of the whole plant. Thinking and utilization, the wisdom of early humans did not waste the natural and precious resources provided by the earth.

Bamboo stalks account for the largest proportion in utilization and are the most valuable part. Chuanlian International cooperates with the Forestry Research Institute to introduce high-efficiency bamboo felling machinery and mechanization of harvesting operations to improve bamboo harvesting technology and production capacity and achieve economies of scale. This can lower product costs and prices, increase application markets, and drive downstream demand back. temperature. In the future, the rise of the market will boost the benefits, farmers will naturally increase their willingness to invest in planting and management, optimize the quality of bamboo production, and naturally start a positive cycle of the industry.

As for the surplus materials produced in the processing process, equipment can be introduced at the same time to use RDF (Refuse Derived Fuel) for power generation to achieve zero surplus in the bamboo industry. It is also the material with the most potential to provide green energy, which is in line with ESG sustainable development and net zero emissions. carbon tide.

Forestry Research Institute, Chuanlian International and Swedish engineers went to Liugui area to investigate the growth of bamboo in the south, and developed machines suitable for the characteristics of local bamboo.Photo/provided by Chuanlian International

The post The Forestry Research Institute of the Council of Agriculture introduced high-efficiency bamboo cutting equipment to improve efficiency and help industrial technology upgrade appeared first on Business Times.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

