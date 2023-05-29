Agreement on debt ceiling in the United States drives increases in the local market

The National Securities Commission (CNV) imposed new restrictions on the operation of the MEP dollar. The measure seeks to avoid arbitration due to price differences between public securities and other instruments.

In this context, we communicate with Jose Pavesa from Bull Market Brokers, who spoke about the market situation and the impact of the latest government measures.

“If you want to make clear the impact of the new CNV resolution, Those who buy MEP dollars will not have any restrictions and do not have to wait 15 days. The new resolution affects whoever buys the MEP dollar and then seeks to buy a financial asset,” Pavesa explained about the CNV measures.

“The last two days, The United States operated with strong increases due to the agreement on the debt ceiling”said the expert. “Today there will be little volume in the country but everything would have to open up”, he complemented. Also, the interviewee said that NVIDIA rose strongly in its latest balance due to its great importance in Artificial Intelligence.

“The Government will seek to expand the swap line, the market is attentive to the situation of the reserves.” “There is increasing participation of the public sector in tenders, the private sector is running a bit and that generates a bit of concern”, explained the interviewee. “The energy sector generates a lot of expectations in the mercado”, he complemented.

Finally, Pavesa said that the trip to Chino is important to seek to finance imports with alternative currencies. “People do not want to lose saving power and dollarization offers to reduce inflation in the short term”, he concluded.