Aid to Romagna, fashion at the forefront with Kering, Lvmh and Piquadro

As has already happened on other occasions, from the 2020 Covid emergency to the recent earthquake in Turkey, fashion is at the forefront of sending aid to Emilia Romagna, a region that was hit by the flood last week.

Kering and Lvmh to help flooded populations

The French luxury group Kering, with all the maisons that are part of it, many of which are Italian (Gucci, Bottega Veneta, Brioni and Pomellato are among them) announced in recent days that it is about to make “a significant donation to the Emilia Region Romagna as an immediate contribution to alleviate the conditions of the affected populations”. The French group, which has been present in Italy for over twenty years with over 13,000 employees, said it is “close to all those who are currently affected by the dramatic flood in their daily lives”. The group received the thanks of the president of the Region Stefano Bonaccini: «Another sign of the great solidarity that immediately started everywhere in favor of communities so hard hit, this time by a global group to which fashion brands known throughout the world,” he wrote.

Also Lvmh, the first luxury group in the world with revenues of 80 billion euros and numerous owned Italian brands – Bulgari, Fendi, Loro Piana, Pucci, Acqua di Parma, Thelios and Cova, in addition to Berluti which in 2015 opened a factory in the province of Ferrara – announced its participation in this solidarity competition with «a donation to give significant aid to the Emilia-Romagna Region and its population, severely hit by the recent very serious floods». The note underlines that «Italy is for Lvmh the second homeland after France. We are proud of the thousands of people who work with us in Italy and are grateful to the country. We want to give a concrete sign of solidarity”.

Piquadro donates 200 thousand euros to the Region

A donation of 200 thousand euros to the Region also came from the Piquadro group (Piquadro, The Bridge and Lancel) which has its headquarters in Emilia Romagna, in Silla di Gaggio Montano, in the province of Bologna: «A difficult moment for our land and we could not stand by and watch. Everyone’s contribution is important and we wanted to give a strong signal and make our closeness and support felt to all the families and businesses affected by the disaster”, said Marco Palmieri, CEO of the group.

Giorgetti (Msgm): “Consequences of the climate crisis”

There are many fashion houses based in Emilia Romagna: from the Aeffe Group (Alberta Ferretti, Moschino, Pollini) which this week will pay homage to their land with a fashion show in Rimini scheduled for May 26, to Sergio Rossi. Passing through Massimo Giorgetti, founder and creative director of Msgm who entrusted a few words to Instagram: «This is my land, and there are uncles, cousins ​​and friends grappling with water and mud, so what happens makes particularly bad. But with increasing frequency and ever more violence, millions of people in every corner of the world are confronted with the consequences of a climate crisis that some still do not want to believe. The designer then invited people to «donate to those involved in Emilia Romagna, to support the associations and lend a hand in the area».