Home » Grenade explodes at home in Indiana, killing a father and injuring two children
Entertainment

Grenade explodes at home in Indiana, killing a father and injuring two children

by admin
Grenade explodes at home in Indiana, killing a father and injuring two children

LAKES OF THE FOUR SEASONS, Ind. (AP) — A hand grenade found while a family was searching the belongings of an elderly relative exploded in Indiana, killing a man and injuring his two teenage children, the agency said. police.

The incident occurred Saturday afternoon in the northwestern Indiana community of Lakes of the Four Seasons, the agency said.

He added that the blast killed the 47-year-old father and injured his 14-year-old son and 18-year-old daughter, who were taken to hospital with shrapnel injuries.

Police Chief Oscar Martinez said investigators are trying to determine what caused the grenade to go off at the home about 30 miles (50 kilometers) southeast of Chicago.

Authorities did not immediately release any further information about the grenade or why that family member had it.

See also  For the first time to an Italian the Dirac medal

You may also like

“Fashion” YOUWEI Youwei Conceptual Art Exhibition & 2023...

Alberto Fernández: On December 10 it will be...

Ford will buy lithium for its electric cars...

“He left a girl without her mother”

Hirokazu Kore-eda appeared at the Cannes premiere of...

Aid to Romagna, fashion at the forefront with...

“Drama Movie” “The Age of Heroes” is scheduled...

Today’s pool LIVE, results of this Monday’s draw

China Film Young Filmmakers Program launched and will...

prices from today

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy