Grenade explodes at home in Indiana, killing a father and injuring two children

LAKES OF THE FOUR SEASONS, Ind. (AP) — A hand grenade found while a family was searching the belongings of an elderly relative exploded in Indiana, killing a man and injuring his two teenage children, the agency said. police.

The incident occurred Saturday afternoon in the northwestern Indiana community of Lakes of the Four Seasons, the agency said.

He added that the blast killed the 47-year-old father and injured his 14-year-old son and 18-year-old daughter, who were taken to hospital with shrapnel injuries.

Police Chief Oscar Martinez said investigators are trying to determine what caused the grenade to go off at the home about 30 miles (50 kilometers) southeast of Chicago.

Authorities did not immediately release any further information about the grenade or why that family member had it.

