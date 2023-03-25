President Alberto Fernández arrived in Santo Domingo to participate in the XXVIII Ibero-American Summitin which you will have a busy schedule and a possible new clash with his peer from Ecuador, Guillermo Lassoin the midst of diplomatic tension with that country.

The head of state arrived this Friday afternoon in the Dominican Republic, where he will try to strengthen his international image, a field where he is doing much better than domestically and which could be crowned the Wednesday with the long-awaited and postponed bilateral with Joe BidenThe president of United States.

After his arrival in the Caribbean country, Fernández participated in the inaugural ceremony in Fortaleza Santo Domingo and after the lunch offered by Luis Abinader, the host president of a summit that will also have notable absences such as Luiz Inácio Lula Da Silva, who preferred to travel to China with businessmen to recover economic ties.

With climate change taking center stage, Fernández will remark that a territorial debate must be opened to face scourges such as the drought that is shaking Argentina and the financial architecture that the region should adopt in the Mercosur exchange with the European Union (EU).

The head of state will meet tomorrow with the president of the Spanish Government, Pedro Sanchez, and the High Representative of the European Union for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy, Joseph Barrel.

Then will give a speech -around 10 a.m. Argentine time- that will revolve around the damage that the drought caused to crops, crops and livestock, while trying to impose the debate on a regional financial architecture to deal with this type of effects generated by climate change.

The tension between Alberto Fernández and Guillermo Lasso

The president of Ecuador, Guillermo Lasso, also arrived in Santo Domingo, with whom Fernández met this week due to the episode of escape of Rafael Correa’s former minister, María de los Ángeles Duarte, from the Argentine embassy in Quito.

For that situation, the Ecuadorian government directly blames the Argentine ambassador in that country, Gabriel Fuckswho already left the headquarters in the midst of the diplomatic altercation.

Although a bilateral meeting is not planned, Fernández and Lasso could cross paths within the framework of the Summit and from there arise news in the link with that country, so the magnifying glass is set on that eventual meeting.

Accompanied by his wife Fabiola Yáñez, Foreign Minister Santiago Cafiero, and the spokesperson, Gabriela Cerruti, this time Alberto Fernández chose a small delegation to which only Economy Minister Sergio Massa could join for the meeting with Biden at the White House.

Sources from the presidential entourage pointed out that For now there are no agreed or scheduled meetings with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) and they are cautious when it comes to confirming the bilateral agreement with the US president, since the protocol announcement has not yet come out and due to the experience of June last year, which had to be suspended because Biden contracted Covid.

In any case, and beyond caution, they believe that this time the conditions for the meeting are in place and that the White House will issue the statement this weekend when Biden returns from his trip to Canada.

