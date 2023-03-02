President Alberto Fernández referred this Thursday to the attack and the threats received by the in-laws of Lionel Messi in Rosario, Santa Feand recognized that “something more” must be done because “the problem of violence and organized crime is very serious.”

“Today I woke up with ugly news in Rosario, where a supermarket had been shot. I immediately contacted the mayor, I spoke immediately with the chief of staff, I told them let’s get going because something else will have to be done ”, the president reviewed.

President Fernández This was stated by leading an act in the province of Salta. “We are doing a lot but obviously something more will have to be done because there in Rosario the problem of violence and organized crime is a very serious problem,” he remarked about the episode that adds to other serious events linked to the presence of drug gangs. in Rosario.

This morning, two men shot at the front of a supermarket belonging to Lionel Messi’s in-laws in Rosario and left a message for the captain of the National Soccer Team. “Messi we are waiting for you. Javkin is a narco, he is not going to take care of you ”, reads the handwritten message on a piece of paper that the attackers left behind after firing several shots at the facade of the premises, which was closed.

According to the first expert reports, there were a total of 14 shots that mostly hit the metallic shutter of the supermarket.

“This has been happening for a long time,” said Mayor Pablo Javkin, alluded to in the message, from the place. “We have five security forces operating in Rosario and yet they can do this because no one is chasing them,” he complained, considering that the act “seeks to create chaos in the city.”

“Here what is sought is the repercussion, it is very treacherous, what news is more quickly viralizable in the world than an attack against Messi?”, asked the mayor of Rosario.

Javkin confirmed that the supermarket belongs to the family of Antonela Roccuzzo, wife of the captain of the world champion Albiceleste team.

The Security Minister, Aníbal Fernández, admitted that this type of attack “has been happening in Rosario for 20 years” by pointing out that there is a complex network of criminality that includes “drug trafficking and extortion.”

“The narcos have won,” he said. “If it took 20 years to install, it will not be uninstalled in 20 minutes,” he added after indicating that in 2022, 2,000 procedures were carried out in Rosario in which 2,077 people were arrested.

The minister explained that a total of 3,500 troops patrol the city and that prevention work is being carried out in the most troubled neighborhoods.

Regarding Messi’s safety when he comes to Argentina for the friendlies that the Argentine team has scheduled on March 23 and 28, Fernández said that he will be assigned custody “if he so requests.”

