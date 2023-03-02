Prior to C# 11.0, a parameterless constructor in a structure had to explicitly assign a value to all fields and properties not initialized in the declaration, such as ID and Name in the following example:

dr Holger Schwichtenberg is Chief Technology Expert at MAXIMAGO, which offers innovation and experience-driven software development, including in highly critical safety-related areas. He is also head of the expert network www.IT-Visions.de, which supports numerous medium-sized and large companies with advice and training in the development and operation of software with 38 renowned experts.

struct Experte { public int ID; public string Name { get; set; } public List Themen { get; set; } = new List (); public List MitarbeiterTeam { get; set; } = new List (); struct Adresse { public string Strasse { get; set; } public string PLZ { get; set; } public string Ort { get; set; } } public Experte() { ID = 0; Name = "unbekannt"; } public Experte(int id, string name) { ID = id; Name = name; } public int ThemenAnzahl { get { return this.Themen.Count; } } public string GetThemenString() { return String.Join(", ", this.Themen); } }

This has changed with C# 11.0: The data members (fields and properties) of structures no longer have to be explicitly initialized in their own constructors if they do not have initialization values ​​when they are declared.

Since C# 11.0, all fields and properties that are not explicitly initialized are initialized with their default values. Microsoft calls the feature Auto-Default Structs.



