Prior to C# 11.0, a parameterless constructor in a structure had to explicitly assign a value to all fields and properties not initialized in the declaration, such as
ID and
Name in the following example:
struct Experte
{
public int ID;
public string Name { get; set; }
public List
Themen { get; set; } = new List ();
public List MitarbeiterTeam { get; set; } =
new List ();
struct Adresse
{
public string Strasse { get; set; }
public string PLZ { get; set; }
public string Ort { get; set; }
}
public Experte()
{
ID = 0;
Name = "unbekannt";
}
public Experte(int id, string name)
{
ID = id;
Name = name;
}
public int ThemenAnzahl { get { return this.Themen.Count; } }
public string GetThemenString()
{
return String.Join(", ", this.Themen);
}
}
This has changed with C# 11.0: The data members (fields and properties) of structures no longer have to be explicitly initialized in their own constructors if they do not have initialization values when they are declared.
Since C# 11.0, all fields and properties that are not explicitly initialized are initialized with their default values. Microsoft calls the feature Auto-Default Structs.
