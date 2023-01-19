Home Entertainment All mad about Veermer: already 100,000 tickets sold for the Amsterdam exhibition
Everyone’s crazy about Veermer. One month after the opening of an exhibition that promises to be the most important artistic event of 2023, more than 100,000 tickets have already been sold one month after the opening. In fact it is a great event. In fact, the exhibition brings together the largest number of Vermeer’s paintings ever brought together in a single exhibition. The doors of the Rijksmuseum in Amsterdam will open on 10 February and close on 4 June 2023.

Given the exceptional sale of tickets, the museum has also decided to extend the opening hours until 10 pm on Thursday, Friday and Saturday evenings for the entire duration of the exhibition.

Never before has the Rijksmuseum received such a request for tickets before the opening of an exhibition. In parallel there is also the digital Vermeer experience from the Rijksmuseum «Closer to Johannes Vermeer» (Closer to Johannes Vermeer), available free of charge to Vermeer lovers worldwide. Stephen Fry (English speaking) and Joy Delima (Dutch speaking) guide online visitors through the artist’s work and life. Using the most advanced technology available today, for the first time ever, visitors will be able to magnify the smallest particles of pigment in razor-sharp detail through ultra-high-resolution photographs of some of Vermeer’s paintings.

