DoNews review on January 29 (Ding Fan) With the changing times, people’s pursuit of spirituality is getting higher and higher, and reading books is naturally the best choice for people to pursue spiritual life, and the news I want to bring to you today Fei Audiobook is very suitable for readers who need to read and listen to books. Let us experience it together.

The biggest highlight of Xunfei Audiobook is that it has a rich listening experience. In fact, it will be very tiring for the eyes after returning home after a day of work, and Xunfei Audiobook has iFLYTEK Speech Synthesis 4.0 Technology, supports online voice reading e-books, has a total of 26 anchors, with a variety of styles, natural and smooth voice, comparable to real people.

Of course, Xunfei Audiobook also supports personalized language selection, and supports listening to books in 11 dialects, including Cantonese female voice, Shanghai female voice, Sichuan female voice, Northeast female voice, Shaanxi female voice, Shandong female voice, Inner Mongolia male voice, Hunan male voice, Hubei male voice, Henan female voice Male voice, Hefei male voice. It also has 4 kinds of foreign language audiobooks, including English male voice, English female voice, Korean female voice, Japanese female voice, Russian female voice; and 2 interesting children’s voices to meet everyone’s personalized listening needs.

Of course, Xunfei audiobooks can also be connected to Bluetooth headsets and speakers, and support lock screen listening to books. You can listen to books even with the leather case closed. For example, when you are traveling, you can easily listen to books in your bag on the plane or train. up.

This iFLYTEK audiobook can also be used as a calendar when it is not in use. It is co-branded with One-way Space. The standby interface supports the presentation of a one-way calendar. It can be placed on the desktop as an electronic calendar. There are also selected writers, poets, The artist’s golden sentences, daily taboo guidelines, are not repeated in 365 days, and give you different encouragement every day.

In addition, Xunfei Audiobook also has a built-in translation assistant APP. When you want to learn, you can even use Xunfei Audiobook to strengthen foreign languages. It supports Chinese and 6 foreign languages, including English, Japanese, Korean, Russian, and French. , Spanish; and Tibetan and Uyghur, two national voices, which can be translated in real time. The translation results correspond to one-to-one Chinese and foreign languages, which can be read immediately by clicking. It supports exporting text and can further promote learning and communication.

Let’s talk about the appearance and screen of this Xunfei audiobook. The whole machine adopts a lightweight design, with a weight of 155g and a thickness of 6.4mm. It is light and portable; it comes with a double-sided leather case that can be used as a stand. The screen uses a 6-inch E Ink ink screen with a pixel density of 300PPI. It supports 24 levels of warm and cold two-color reading lights, which users can adjust according to their own needs.

In terms of content, Xunfei Audiobook has built-in Xunfei and Dangdang Shuangshucheng, with about one million copies of genuine books and tens of thousands of free books. It is compatible with third-party reading apps such as WeChat Reading, and you can download any content you want. Xunfei audiobook also has a built-in news and web article module. The news supports one-click caching, and you can continue reading offline; the web article supports binding to read and write customer accounts, and can synchronize official account articles collected on the mobile phone.

Of course, if you want to read other resources, Xunfei Audiobook also supports importing local e-book resources through 5 ways: WeChat transmission, USB, WiFi, network disk, and reader. It has a storage capacity of 32GB and supports most common e-books. Format.

In general, Xunfei audiobooks can indeed be accompanied by all-weather listening and reading. The compact body that can be carried around can be used as an electronic calendar, foreign language communication, and real-time transcription and translation. Whether it is at home or on a business trip, it can be used Reading, studying or working, etc., and the ink screen is more eye-friendly, and the content resources are also rich. If you also want to experience a high-quality reading experience, then Xunfei Audiobook is a good choice.