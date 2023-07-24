Analyzing the Risk: Who Could Be the Next to Leave La Casa de los Famosos México?

Title: ‘La Casa de los Famosos México’ Faces a Sudden Change of Rules in the Seventh Nomination Gala

Subtitle: ‘Team Infierno’ Prepares for Its First Elimination as Strategies Intensify

Date: July 19, 2023

In a shocking turn of events, the reality show ‘La Casa de los Famosos México’ witnessed its seventh nomination gala on July 19, which introduced a sudden change of rules. As the members of the show’s teams contemplated their next moves, it became evident that the ‘team Infierno’ would witness its first elimination.

Following the recent elimination of actress Bárbara Torres, the remaining celebrities secluded themselves within their respective teams, strategizing to determine the next person to be eliminated from the program. With eight participants constantly monitored 24/7, all of them are vying for the ultimate prize of 4 million pesos.

The nomination gala for week 7 saw a modification in the usual format. In a surprising twist, instead of each member choosing two participants for nomination, they were required to nominate three celebrities. The three individuals who received the highest number of points emerged as the nominees for potential elimination.

Although Bárbara Torres accumulated the second-highest points, she escaped nomination once again, having been saved by the current leader of the house in a previous episode. Consequently, one of the three members of ‘team Infierno’ faced the threat of elimination.

Jorge Losa, the leader of the seventh week in the reality show, won the coveted position through a definitive test that took place on Tuesdays. As leader, he enjoys immunity from nomination and possesses the power to save a fellow contestant. Previously, he had utilized this privilege to save ‘Barby’ Juárez.

The nomination process in ‘La Casa de los Famosos México’ generally assigns three points to each participant, subject to change based on additional benefits. These points are distributed by the celebrities, with two given to one partner and one to another. The four individuals with the highest number of votes emerge as the final nominees.

The nominees face the potential threat of expulsion in the following elimination gala that takes place on Sundays, unless they are saved either by the house leader or by public support. During the latest nomination gala, Galilea Montijo, the program’s host, announced that Jorge Losa received additional benefits through a golden envelope, including the opportunity to spy on two colleagues’ nominations in the confessional.

The seventh nomination gala yielded the following members receiving points:

– Nigris Poncho (3 points from Jorge Losa)

– Emilio Osorio (2 points from Jorge Losa, 2 points from ‘La Barby’ Juárez)

– Sergio Mayer (1 point from Jorge Losa, 2 points from Apio Quijano, 1 point from Nicola, 3 points from ‘La Barby’)

– Celery Quijano (3 points from Sergio Mayer, 3 points from Nicola Porcella, 3 points from Poncho de Nigris, 1 point from ‘La Barby’ Juárez, 3 points from Emilio Osorio, 3 points from Wendy Guevara)

– Nicola Porcella (2 points from Sergio Mayer, 3 points from Apio Quijano, 1 point from Poncho de Nigris, 2 points from Emilio Osorio, 1 point from Wendy Guevara)

– ‘La Barby’ Juárez (1 point from Sergio Mayer, 1 point from Apio Quijano, 2 points from Nicola Porcella, 2 points from Poncho de Nigris, 1 point from Emilio Osorio, 2 points from Wendy Guevara)

Interestingly, before the dynamics of the nomination gala were revealed, Wendy Guevara’s team, also known as ‘team hell’, devised a strategic plan. So far, no members of ‘team hell’ have been eliminated, whereas all the contestants who have left the show belonged to ‘team sky’. As the competition progresses, the significance of playing as teams continues to diminish, prompting members of Sergio Mayer’s team to adopt a new strategy. This involved all ‘team hell’ members nominating one another to complicate Jorge Losa’s ability to save ‘La Barby’ Juárez.

As the tension rises within the house, the contestants continue to fight for their place in ‘La Casa de los Famosos México’. Stay tuned to find out who will be the next celebrity to pack their bags and bid farewell to the reality show.

Apart from the list of nominees, the following celebrities continue their participation in ‘La Casa de los Famosos México’. Refer to the show for the up-to-date order of eliminations:

If you don’t want to miss any of the drama, ‘La Casa de los Famosos México’ can be enjoyed through various means, including weekly television broadcasts, a 24-hour streaming service, the Wednesday nomination gala, and the Sunday elimination episode. Tune in to Canal Cinco or subscribe to Vix Premium for an enhanced viewing experience.

Keep up with the intense competition, unexpected twists, and emotional moments in ‘La Casa de los Famosos México’ as the race to win the grand prize heats up.

