National Guard and Customs Agency Arrest Two Women Attempting to Smuggle Weapons into Mexico

Two Women Arrested for Attempting to Enter Mexico with Firearm and Ammunition

NOGALES – In a significant development in the fight against smuggling and illegal activities, two women were detained by members of the National Guard (GN) and the National Customs Agency of Mexico (ANAM) in Sonora. The women were apprehended while trying to enter the country with rifles, chargers, and useful cartridges.

The incident took place during surveillance operations at the Sentry box 3 “Butterfly,” located at the Nogales, Sonora International Bridge. The officials noticed a van from the United States traveling at an excessive speed within the restricted area, going through the “nothing to declare” lane.

As per the Tax Traffic Light system, the van, manned by the two women, was initially assigned a green light, exempting it from customs inspection. However, suspicious of a potential breach in the regulations, the authorities decided to halt the vehicle. Despite being instructed to stop, the driver and her companion initially ignored the orders but were later forced to comply.

Upon conducting a voluntary unit review, the authorities discovered several illegal items. These included eight long weapons, five of which were equipped with telescopic sights, one short weapon, 549 useful cartridges, 40 chargers, and one rifle butt. The significance of this seizure in preventing potential crimes and violence cannot be overstated.

Following their arrest and detention, the two women were read the Bill of Rights that Assist People in Detention. Their information was recorded in the National Registry of Detentions. Along with the confiscated weapons and ammunition, they were handed over to the Agency of the Public Ministry of the Federation in the state for further investigation.

This successful interception demonstrates the effectiveness and commitment of the National Guard and the National Customs Agency in implementing the National Strategy for Public Security and the Zero Impunity Policy enforced by the federal government. As the investigations progress, it is expected that more information will be unveiled regarding the intentions and possible connections of the arrested individuals.

The incident serves as a reminder of the ongoing need for rigorous security measures along the Mexican borders. The coordinated efforts of law enforcement agencies are essential for maintaining public safety and protecting the nation from illegal activities related to firearms and cross-border smuggling.

It is imperative that citizens remain vigilant and report any suspicious activities to the authorities. Such acts of cooperation can help prevent potential threats and ensure a safer and more secure environment for all.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

