The fantastic museum is back!famousfantasy comedyseries"Wonderful night at the museumThe sequel to the animated filmNight at the Museum: The Return of Carmenela" release new stills, will beDecember 9 this yearOnline streamingDisney+。





The animation sequel focuses on Nick Daly, the son of live-action hero Larry Daly, who reluctantly follows in his father’s footsteps and becomes a night shift manager at the Natural History Museum.

And in “Night at the Museum 2”The villain Egyptian pharaoh Carmenra is back, want to conquer the world. Also returning with Teddy, pocket cowboy Jedidia, Udawei and so on.

According to IMDb information, the film is directed by Matt Danner, and Ray DeLaurentiis and William Shiffrin wrote the script. The cast is: Joshua Bassett as Nick Daly, Thomas Lennon as Teddy, Joseph Kamal as Carmenra, Akmal Saleh as Seth, Steve Zayn Jack Whitehall as Octavius, Alice Isaaz as Joan of Arc, Jamie Demetriou as Dr. McPhee.

Zachary Levy, Kieran Sequoia, Gillian Jacobs, Alexander Salamat, Shelby Simmons, Lydia Porto, Bowen Yang, Chris Parnell and more .

“Night at the Museum” series of fantasy adventure comedy movies3 in totalrespectively2006, 2009 and 2014Released, the cumulative global box office reached$1.35 billion。

