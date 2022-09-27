Even the simplest elements can evolve into huge and shocking visual spectacles, and Fractal Art reveals the mystery of pattern generation. Inspired by fractal art, ANNAKIKI’s 2023 spring/summer series “Dimension breaker” jumps out of the limitations of two-dimensional and three-dimensional, bringing an incredible fashion realm like the fission of the universe.





The inspiration for this season’s creation comes from the documentary “The Secret Life of Chaos” by British director Nic Stacey. The original state of everything is like a pile of seemingly unrelated fragments. Chaos, especially nonlinear systems, exhibits a very complex random behavior. Interestingly, chaos does not mean disorder, chaos contains order, and chaos may appear in the process of order. Designer Anna Yang feels the microscopic or grand images revealed by chaos theory, which leads to thinking, how does the beautiful pattern of everything in the world come into being? Is there an ordered structure for the unpredictable disorder?





“Fractal Art has greatly inspired me to think about the next creative direction. When modern science replaces religion and becomes a new kind of belief, while uncovering the mystery of nature, it must also disintegrate the sacred nature. Order. Fractal art is basically to create visual illusion art in space, to achieve the concept of fractal by breaking and recombining space and structure. Fractal art is a typical chaotic system, a small change is constantly being simplified Finally, repeating yourself on a smaller scale, you will get a stunning and magnificent pattern. Many things in nature have self-similarity. This simple equation with self-feedback properties amazes me .”

——Anna Yang, designer and founder of ANNAKIKI





It is worth mentioning that this season’s wavy abstract pattern is inspired by fractal art, and the pattern interpretation is completed by the heavy craftsmanship of collage. This process is time-consuming but presents a rich visual effect, breaking the traditional printing form. , The transition from 2D to 3D jumps out of one-dimensional lines and two-dimensional surfaces, creating graphic textures with visual impact. The metal chain is hand-sewn into a fractal art pattern, showing unique three-dimensional texture details; the computerized embroidery in the fractal art form is like entering a psychedelic feeling in the vortex of the universe.





ANNAKIKI uses Swarovski elements to interpret the cosmic black hole with luxurious craftsmanship. Among them, the black hole hooded top, the gender-neutral loose black hole suit, the 3D wavy meteor dress, and the truncated crystal vest are all imitated by tens of thousands of Swarovski pieces in the form of fractal art. Crystals are arranged to add luxury and brilliance to the look.





A lot of ring buckles and metal rivets reflect the futuristic atmosphere. ANNAKIKI connects the iconic four-pointed star and 3D wave sleeves, and the single element is arranged and reorganized with hard core materials to achieve an unexpected aesthetic style. The designer carried out collage pattern processing on the fabrics still using the fractal art pattern, breaking the single form of traditional fabrics, making crop tops, flared trousers and cape tops continue the retro-futuristic aesthetics.





ANNAKIKI’s iconic “cross four-pointed star” is applied in this season’s creations with hollowing, embroidery, printing, three-dimensional relief and other techniques, and continues to make the brand’s representative elements the finishing touch. The designer rethinks the three-dimensional shape based on the brand DNA “3D wave sleeve” sleeve shape, and uses the “disorderly” deconstruction language to realize the re-creation of the complicated and orderly fractal art.





Continuing the retro-futurism of the brand, this season has a variety of irregularly designed tight-fitting Bras, shorts and skirts made of oil wax leather, multi-pocket metal accessories underarm bags and double-row hole Japanese buckle belts, creating pioneering singles for retro wardrobes This product accurately restores the fashionable and cool girl of the 1990s.





In the future, the “Eternal” one-piece printed shoes jointly created by ANNAKIKI×SCRY this season will let your feet swim in the surreal fantasy. ANNAKIKI’s classic 3D three-dimensional wave sleeves and four-pointed star elements, combined with the unique design concept of digital shoe brand SCRY, endow the shoes with a three-dimensional and streamlined shape. Under SCRY’s unique “Digital Embryo” technical framework, it adopts the world‘s top all-digital design process, and finally completes the manufacturing with HALS ultra-high-speed printing technology at an extremely fast iteration speed, realizing the direct conversion from virtual to reality. The four-pointed star element is hidden in the sole, while continuing the retro-futuristic aesthetics of ANNAKIKI, it further explores the possibility of symbiosis between human beings and technology and art.



