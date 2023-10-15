Home » Appalooza – The Shining Son
Entertainment

Appalooza – The Shining Son

by admin
Appalooza – The Shining Son

(c) Cyrille Bellec Photographer

Three petrified storytellers from France get back on the saddle: “The Holy Of Holies” was written for Appalooza not only marked Ripple’s strong debut, but also opened the door to their first US tour. Now it is the conceptual continuation, which continues the narrative thread around the main character ‘The Horse’ and stylizes the influence of religion as a means of power. Also packs „The Shining Son“ powerful riffs and thick rock in its purest form.

What is immediately noticeable is that the music once again easily keeps up with the storytelling and even elicits fresh elements from the French’s sound. At first glance, “Sunburn” seems massive and oppressive, but behind it there are psychedelic sounds that the band places in a tribal context – cerebral, a bit bulky and yet really nice and heavy, reminiscent of Samavayo in the best sense. The following blast “Killing Maria” ventures even deeper into such depths, proggy to psychedelic, characterized by manic loops and delicate guitar playing. Even when you slow down completely, your nerves are tense.

Of course, familiar sounds between stoner, alternative and grunge are retained, as the anthemic “Unbreakable” illustrates well – initially biting and ponderous, then catchy and finally strange. “Wasted Land” takes over the long format, runs through endless tribal loops, only to confidently emerge from this peculiarity and unleash oversized hooks. In “Pelican” the love of stoner massif comes through, accompanied by some grunge darkness, equal parts melodic and destructive.

A lot of Appalooza’s music shouldn’t fit together, but it does anyway. The constant contrast between a catchy rock anthem and a progressive, psychedelic hussar ride naturally creates a lot of tension, no question about it, but the trio uses it extremely profitably. Entertaining unpredictability, thick riffs and complex, surprising twists come together successfully. Not only that, “The Shining Son” also perfects the French’s storytelling – an engaging, coherent, often challenging, but always worthwhile affair.

See also  The successful premiere of the literature drama "Literature and Art in the War of Resistance Against Japan" pays tribute to the literary and artistic ancestors who contributed to China's self-reliance and self-improvement - Xinhua English.news.cn

Rating: 8/10

Available from: October 20, 2023
Available via: Ripple Music (Bertus)

Facebook: www.facebook.com/Appalooza.OfficialPage

Tags: alternative rock, appalooza, hard rock, psychedelic rock, review, stoner rock, the shining son

Category: Magazin, Reviews

You may also like

Famous Actress Piper Laurie, Known for Memorable Roles...

An Exploration of Artistic Expression: The Journey of...

EKTOMORF – “Vivid Black” is supposed to be...

Widow of Juan José Rodríguez Jr. Reports Disappearance...

The Merry Widow: A Hilarious and Joyful Operetta...

Sparrow – Letter feather

Bad Bunny’s New Album Breaks Records on Spotify,...

Song Joong Ki and Wife Katie steal the...

FIREWIND – New album announced + single “Salvation...

Remembering the Legacy of Gary Núñez: A Farewell...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy