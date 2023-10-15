Appalooza – The Shining Son

Three petrified storytellers from France get back on the saddle: “The Holy Of Holies” was written for Appalooza not only marked Ripple’s strong debut, but also opened the door to their first US tour. Now it is the conceptual continuation, which continues the narrative thread around the main character ‘The Horse’ and stylizes the influence of religion as a means of power. Also packs „The Shining Son“ powerful riffs and thick rock in its purest form.

What is immediately noticeable is that the music once again easily keeps up with the storytelling and even elicits fresh elements from the French’s sound. At first glance, “Sunburn” seems massive and oppressive, but behind it there are psychedelic sounds that the band places in a tribal context – cerebral, a bit bulky and yet really nice and heavy, reminiscent of Samavayo in the best sense. The following blast “Killing Maria” ventures even deeper into such depths, proggy to psychedelic, characterized by manic loops and delicate guitar playing. Even when you slow down completely, your nerves are tense.

Of course, familiar sounds between stoner, alternative and grunge are retained, as the anthemic “Unbreakable” illustrates well – initially biting and ponderous, then catchy and finally strange. “Wasted Land” takes over the long format, runs through endless tribal loops, only to confidently emerge from this peculiarity and unleash oversized hooks. In “Pelican” the love of stoner massif comes through, accompanied by some grunge darkness, equal parts melodic and destructive.

A lot of Appalooza’s music shouldn’t fit together, but it does anyway. The constant contrast between a catchy rock anthem and a progressive, psychedelic hussar ride naturally creates a lot of tension, no question about it, but the trio uses it extremely profitably. Entertaining unpredictability, thick riffs and complex, surprising twists come together successfully. Not only that, “The Shining Son” also perfects the French’s storytelling – an engaging, coherent, often challenging, but always worthwhile affair.

Rating: 8/10

Available from: October 20, 2023

Available via: Ripple Music (Bertus)

Facebook: www.facebook.com/Appalooza.OfficialPage

