Argentinian from Monte Maíz travels to the Pampas and Athens plays in Río Cuarto for Federal A

A Sunday full of football, for the Cordoba teams that play for Federal A. On date 8 of Zone B, Argentino de Monte Maíz visits Ferro de General Pico from 4:00 p.m.

Raya has just lost 2-0 at home against Atenas de Río Cuarto. Meanwhile, the Pampas team has just drawn 0-0 as a visitor to Estudiantes de San Luis.

Those from Monte Maíz, reap 13 points and are the only leader in the area. The local team has 10 points and wants to stay lit at the top of the championship.

In the same area, those of the Empire receive Ciudad de Bolívar this Sunday from 4:00 p.m. The visiting team has just beaten Huracán Las Heras 3-1 at home.

Sebastián Ereros’ team has eight units and is in the Reduced zone. Meanwhile, the Bolivarian team accumulates 12 units and is the only escort in the area.

Sportivo Belgrano has a free date and will play again the next date as a visitor against Defensores de Belgrano.

For Zone A, these matches will be played this Sunday:

Cipolletti vs Sol de Mayo from 4:00 p.m.

Liniers (BB) vs Sansinena from 4:00 p.m.

Santamarina vs Olimpo from 19.

For Zone B, these matches will be played this Sunday:

Huracan (LH) vs. Sp. Peñarol (SJ) from 4:00 p.m.

For Zone C, these matches will be played this Sunday:

Independiente CH vs. Sp. Las Parejas from 3:30 p.m.

Gymnastics (CdU) vs El Linqueño from 4:00 p.m.

Douglas Haig vs Defenders (P) from 16.

For Zone D, these matches will be played this Sunday:

Gymnastics (S) vs. San Martin (F) from 3:30 p.m.

Boca Unidos vs. July 9 (R) from 4:00 p.m.

Crucero (M) vs Sarmiento (R) from 5:05 p.m.

Juv. Antoniana vs Central North (S) from 6.30pm.

Results this Friday:

Villa Miter (BB) 3 vs. Circulo Dep. (O) 1, for Zone A.

St. Martin’s (M) 0 vs. Juv. United (SL) 0, by the B Zone.

Union (S) 1 vs Defensores (VR) 1, for Zone C.

Federal A results table

Federal A positions:

