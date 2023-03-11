We don’t give a fuck about all the rules of the art and follow the madness

ARSGOATIA are the new black metal squadron from Austria, whose members are partly from OUR SURVIVAL DEPENDS ON US knows. What about the debut „Hiding Amongst Humans“ is all about and what else the troupe is planning, we found out in this very interesting interview.



A feeling like after an immense orgasm

Hi BR and congratulations on your great debut. Haven’t heard such a strong Black Metal album from Austria for a long time. How are you doing now that it’s released?



Thank you Max! After the release we feel like after an immense orgasm full of madness and intoxication. It’s a total trip that has manifested itself in us and we have let our wild drive run free. We are obsessed with this energy. After the long years of fog, a lot has built up and we have finally let go of the reins.

ARSGOATIA emerged from OUR SURVIVAL DEPENDS ON US or at least was founded by both of you (ex?) members. Do you want to shed some light on that? I have to admit that I didn’t quite understand the status of the band…



That’s it, total chaos! Only so much: Thanks be to the devil for this incredible gift of collective falling, brainwashing of the masses and sheepishness. A separation from the chaff and wheat. A holy blow of liberation from miserable bondage!

But enough of the past. You went in a completely different direction with the first album with ARSGOATIA and “Hiding Amongst Human”. How did the first ideas, conversations about founding this band look like?



There is no direction, only the paths you have to take to get to your destination. Fire and madness runs in our veins, which must erupt like a bubbling volcano and drown everything in biting embers. This inner urge tore everything open and brought us together on a new brute journey!

The band, like many new troops, emerged during the pandemic and lockdowns. How challenging was the whole thing or were you at least able to rehearse/write old-school or did a lot happen via the internet?



ArsGoatia is one hundred percent gory and old-school! While the sheep went to the slaughterhouse, we rehearsed like mad, resisted and indulged in utter madness! Only the weak follow… Fukk offff!!!

What I like most about the album is the variety and the fact that you explore genre boundaries or almost ignore them. How did the songs come about and did you polish them over a longer period of time or did they just “happen”? Or how can you imagine the creation of the songs?

The fires are only kindled by friction. We shit on all rules of art and follow the madness that rides us. Riff after riff, razor-sharp as blades, rabid as a pack of wolves in a lambing pen, plus the roar of CK, whose hammer blow crushes everything in its path. This is real joy…

The compositions are also technically impressive. Who are your two musicians or do you know them from other bands?

One blow follows the next, a maelstrom that pulls everything to the ground, uncontrolled by a ghostly hand. We follow the promptings from other dimensions.

TK is a devil whose incredible frenzy is hard to beat in the face these days. An old school manifesto!!

From the Flying Sparks Society, GP has risen from the ashes and punishes the strings like the butcher the guts.

What was the idea behind the title and what do you want to express with the artwork?

In times like these, the title couldn’t be a better fit, the whole shit hits the wall at full steam and the stupid laughter of the blind masses. The zombie apocalypse has become reality. Human worms, extinguished, without fire in their eyes, poison the streets full of desolation and bowed heads. Choked by the reins of the authorities and the criminals. The painting is by Cartis Mandua and was smeared on the canvas on dark nights.

The sound is raw and strongly reminiscent of the 90s scene – was that a conscious decision. I mean, I also hear some similarities to BELPHEGOR, who have a more modern approach to production…

BELPHEGOR are and always have been brothers, fact. But surely the 90’s spirits are riding us, “Acts Of The Unspeakable”, “Blessed Are The Sick”, “Deicide”, “Somberlain”, “Clandestine”, “Ablaze In The Northern Sky”, “De Mysteriis Dom Sathanas”, “Devastation”, “Filosofem”…just to carve a few into the flesh. We like it raw like the lashing storm, like the pulsing blood in the veins, like life drags through the years, that’s the way it has to be. Eternal ups and downs, falling and rising again and again. That’s why we recorded in the Q7 Studio, directed by Michael Zech. The man understands madness and frenzy!

The lyrics are dictated from other worlds, whispered from psychedelic rabies intoxications, gifts from the dark gods

And what can you tell about the lyrics?



The lyrics are dictated from other worlds, whispered from psychedelic rabies intoxications, gifts from the dark gods!!!

But they are also spit out of this rotten and cursed world!

How do you think about the current black and extreme metal scene in Austria? It felt like there was more.

Austria is stronger than ever, the sceneries band together, following the call of fire. Just look to Linz, the Steel City Sorcerers with their crazy KRINGA, EISENHAND, PREDICTION, or to Tyrol, where TRANSILVANIA or CIRCLE OF SHADOWS are up to mischief. Or ABIGORAMESTIGON, THE BLOODASS, which have kept the flames raging for ages. A mighty storm!

Are there any plans to present the material live?



We are a live commando! We desecrate the altars at Braincrusher In Hell and Party.San Open Air in Germany. And also at the Graveland Festival in Holland. In between there are smaller individual shows. Fire and blood be with you!!!

What are the further plans for the future?

We drive the nails deeper and faster than expected. More music of total madness and frenzy.

I thank you for your time. Is there anything else you would like to get rid of?

Thank you for the support.

Liberty stares once more into the Womb of Time!!!

Band-Links:

