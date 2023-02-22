Artists of three generations, old, middle-aged and young, took the stage together, “Poetry, Song, New Era” Concert Poetry recitation and symphony chorus sing a new era

Chen Duo and Hongyun recited “Take the High-speed Rail to See the Youthful China“.

“Poetry, Song, New Era” large-scale recitation and symphony choral concert performance site.

Qu Xianhe recited “The Direction of the Red Boat”.

A piece of “Without the Communist Party, there would be no new China” was inspiring, resounding and restraining, and opened the curtain of the performance. On the evening of February 20, the “Poetry, Song, New Era” large-scale recitation and chorus concert took place in the National Center for the Performing Arts Concert Hall. Famous conductor Zheng Jian led the Beijing Symphony Orchestra, the Beijing Music Association Choir, and the Shenyang Symphony Orchestra, bringing hope to the audience in the capital with music.

At the performance site, poetry recitation and symphony performance were integrated, and solo singing, leading singing and symphonic chorus showed the infinite charm of vocal art. In terms of the lineup, recitation artists such as Chen Duo, Hongyun, Kaili, and Qu Xianhe, as well as singers such as Wang Qingshuang, Lu Wei, Sun Li, and Ding Yi, took the stage together. The concert is composed of the prelude “Glory and Dream”, the first chapter “Don’t forget the way we came”, the second chapter “Praise the Strugglers”, the third chapter “Singing the New Era”, and the epilogue “Forging a New Journey”.

In the first chapter, poem recitation “The Direction of the Red Boat”, symphonic chorus “The Cradle of the Party in South Lake”, poem recitation and baritone solo “Return to Yan’an” and other works review the party’s century-old struggle; in the second chapter , the poem recitation “Salute to the Most Beautiful Struggler”, the original song “Living Up to the People” released by the Beijing Federation of Literary and Art Circles, and the symphony chorus “Singing Flowers to the World Spring” and other works depict the efforts of the capital cadres and the masses to compose a chapter of comprehensively building a modern socialist country in Beijing In the third chapter, the poetry recitation “Take the High-speed Rail to See the Youthful China“, the song “Dear China” sung by the three tenors, and the soprano solo “Answer Sheet” and other works vividly present today’s China. The majestic scene of the beautiful country and the heroic people; at the end, the symphonic chorus “Leader” sang the heroic spirit of hundreds of millions of Chinese people working hard and marching forward bravely under the leadership of the party. In the heroic melody of the additional work “Singing the Motherland”, the concert ended successfully.

The performances of 84-year-old Chen Duo and 79-year-old Hong Yun impressed many audiences. They were full of silver hair, and energetically performed the poem recitation “Take the High-speed Rail to See the Youthful China” very contagiously, and won warm applause from the audience.

For the program of just a few minutes, Chen Duo and Hong Yun came to the backstage early before the performance to familiarize themselves with the text. The typed draft in their hands had already done their homework by writing or ticking with black, gray, and red pens. The rigorous spirit of the old artist is moving. “Poetry is actually a song. If you add music to a poem score, it can become a song if you have a melody. However, poetry itself also has its rhythm and rhythm.” Chen Duo said that he hopes to fully demonstrate this art form through his recitation Charm. Qu Xianhe also has a very deep understanding of recitation: “The work I recite is “The Direction of the Red Boat”, which writes the history of the party, and the music I use is “Don’t Forget the Original Heart”. Consistent. Recitation is musical, its accent, pause, intonation and other cadences are musical, and music is also linguistic and rich in connotation, and the combination of the two can sublimate the meaning of the work.”

It is reported that this concert is hosted by the Beijing Federation of Literary and Art Circles, organized by the Beijing Symphony Orchestra and the Beijing Musicians Association, and co-organized by “Music Weekly” and China Zheshang Bank. Zhao Jinbo, vice chairman and secretary-general of the Beijing Music Association, said that the performance brought together many artists from three generations, old, middle-aged and young, and most of the works were also created for this concert. A vivid artistic practice to learn and implement the spirit of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China.” (Photographed by reporter Gao Qian Daji)