ASICS continues its long-term cooperative relationship with the Los Angeles street brand Brain Dead. This time, the two parties jointly launched two new joint shoes based on the ASICS GEL-NIMBUS 9 prototype.

GEL-NIMBUS 9, born in 2007, adopts a layered midsole design, and GEL technology is injected into the heel and forefoot of the shoe to provide excellent support and cushioning performance for runners. ASICS x Brain Dead GEL-NIMBUS co-branded shoes all inherit the original design of GEL-NIMBUS 9, and launch two colors of wine red and midnight purple, which bring visual effects with strong contrasting colors. The industrial style appearance is reminiscent of Millennial classic aesthetic.

The ASICS x Brain Dead GEL-NIMBUS joint shoes are currently on sale in mainland China at a price of 1490RMB. Interested readers may wish to go.