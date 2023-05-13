Babasónicos in Córdoba: Affective capital and an endless carnival

Babasónicos had already presented here Trench, his last record work last year in the Plaza de la Música. The return proposed for Friday, May 12, in the framework of the “Friendly Fire Tour”, was not out of place, to present the songs that were left in the pipeline and were included in Advanced Trench.

One day before the show, the official page of Plaza de la Música announced the sold out and, somehow, letters were taken on the matter after the inconvenience in entering for the presentation of Alejandro Sanz. This time the layout was changed and the doors opened at 7:30 p.m. at the Coronel Olmedo street entrance.

At that moment, a long line hugged the Plaza but everything went smoothly; so much so that until 8:30 p.m. there was no delay to enter. However, another mass of people arrived on the hour and at that moment the line occupied more than a block. Fortunately, everyone got in on time and by the time Babasónicos came on stage with mimes are mimesInside the room there was only room for enjoyment.

With Adrián Dárgelos in front and dressed in a blue sweater vest with cutouts and a black slipper, the band also made up of Mariano Róger, Diego Uma, Panza Castellano, Diego Tuñón, Gustavo Torres and Carca, linked the end of the theme that opens the last record with Paradox; a game of continuity similar to the one they play, for example, with charismatic y Horseof the disk Last night.

The heterogeneous audience of Babasónicos can be reflected in various photographic images: the older ones, who tonight are the only ones wearing the band’s shirt; and the young people, who prepared a special (and fashionable) look to go to enjoy a show by a rock band.

When the third song is played, And, the photo expands and we can define that half of the venue fiddled with the hit and the other half danced to it as if they were in a bowling alley. In fact, Dárgelos and his interlocutor in MicrodancingDiego Uma, invited those present to dance with their striking dance steps.

The pace dropped, at a certain point, as he continued Trench (song that was left out of the last album but was later included in the extended version) and at the end, ingredients.

A brief greeting gave way to another danceable moment by the hand of Anubis y electricalwith Uma as the lead announcer.

The musical quality of the group live is already more than proven, in this case it is necessary to emphasize that they were heard well and neat in a hostile place for acoustics. Dárgelos was impeccable in his vocal work and the guitar links that Róger, Uma and Carca propose when the 3 sound at the same time are also impressive.

The “Affective Capital” of Babasónicos

affective capital belonging to Trenchthe album that they worked on in the midst of the pandemic and in which Dárgelos as a lyricist presents himself in an introspective, philosophical way and even in dialogue with death.

In counterpoint, his audience takes the position that this “affective capital” transforms it into a romantic night and proposes a Babasónicos recital as the beginning (or end) of a perfect date. Needless to say, music helps create an intense climate that couples enjoy hugging and kissing while the band sings their songs.

Interestingly, before perhaps the most romantic song begins, it was shocking to see the desperation to take out the cell phone to film, in this case, the performance of a super hit: The rumen. The few who didn’t film were the ones who were kissing as the song played under towering red lights.

From the stage, Dárgelos will have seen a flood of flashes that were filming him and perhaps for this reason he later sang several songs with his back turned, pointing at a GoPro planted in the middle with the image that was broadcast live on the giant screen. the left of the night It was the calm before the hurricane.

review of classics

Although the musical proposal of the last years of Babasónicos was about complex compositions with a wide musical spectrum that allowed them to amalgamate details and sounds typical of pop and electronic music, electric guitars predominate in their music and what we came to see today It is a rock band.

The power trio of guitars (Róger, Uma and Carca) joined forces to unleash the most rock moment of the night and from their hands came without my devil, unfashionable y Stupid, which unleashed warm pogos at the front. This segment closed with Wind and tide.

Honoring their more than 30-year career, the ‘babas’ honored a few who were moved when they heard the first chords of mountains of waterbelonging to Trance Zombarecord of the year ’94.

After that hug to his longest-living fans, the list continued with the last straw, The idol, The hot ones y affective capital.

As expected, they linked charismatic y Horse (a forgetfulness of lyrics caught the attention of Dárgelos). They continued with Empty y Nordic lie.

The dance floor opened up again with Adrián emulating the steps he took dressed as a cat in the video clip for Spear.

In closing, the tide of cell phones rose again when they sang Bye Bye and after a break for the encores, they returned to the stage to sing The question, how things were, bitch and the end of a solid and impeccable show with irresponsible.

“Thank you and until next time”, were the brief words of Adrián who today only spoke through his songs.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

