Balenciaga Unveils Limited Edition Qixi Festival Collection with Romantic Advertising Campaign

Balenciaga Unveils Limited Edition Collection for 2023 Qixi Festival

Parisian luxury fashion house, Balenciaga, has officially launched its highly anticipated limited edition products for the 2023 Qixi Festival. The collection features a range of essential wardrobe pieces, including loose T-shirts, hoodies, sweatpants, shorts, denim-inspired jersey jackets, and baseball caps. Each item has been meticulously designed with a deliberate worn effect, adorned with hand-stitched “Je t’aime” (French: I love you) lettering and heart graphics. Notably, the collection also highlights bright red pajama-style trousers and a shirt, embellished with dark jacquard fabric featuring the heartfelt phrase “I love you.”

The Balenciaga Qixi Festival series doesn’t stop at clothing alone; the iconic accessories of the brand have also been reimagined with a maximalist twist. The Le Cagole bag, Explorer backpack, and fanny pack, as well as the Paris pumps and mules, are all embellished with perforated silver metal rings. The Hourglass bag and Marie Antoinette pumps have been adorned with delicate ribbon bows. To add a touch of whimsy, the Crush bag and Pool slippers come in a vibrant pink leopard-print faux fur.

To complement the release of the limited edition collection, Balenciaga has simultaneously unveiled the Qixi 23 advertising campaign. The campaign was shot by renowned photographer Shinichi Tsutsui and features a series of graphic images and videos capturing the essence of the collection. The project focuses on three real couples strolling the streets of Shanghai, elegantly showcasing the collection’s garments and accessories. The short film takes viewers on a journey, recounting the couples’ first encounters while wearing the exquisite Qixi Festival series.

Shinichi Tsutsui, a New York-based street photographer, successfully captured the ambiance of the city and its fashion scene for the campaign. Tsutsui is known for his ongoing project titled #TheWayYouWEREThatDay, which he initiated in 2015. Through this project, he strives to immortalize the youth, trends, and scenery of various cities, forever preserving their essence.

Balenciaga’s limited edition 2023 Qixi Festival series is a celebration of love and fashion, offering individuals the opportunity to indulge in exclusive pieces. The collection’s unique designs and heartfelt details reflect the brand’s commitment to innovation and artistic expression, ensuring that Balenciaga remains at the forefront of luxury fashion worldwide.

