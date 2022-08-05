On the evening of August 5th, the TV series “Basic Law of Genius” directed by Shen Yan and starring Lei Jiayin, Zhang Zifeng and Zhang Xincheng will come to an end on iQIYI. After traveling through time and space twice, Lin Chaoxi and Pei Zhi jointly took part in the postgraduate entrance examination, participated in the modeling competition, and pursued the love of mathematics together, but the arrival of Cheese Pei Zhi disrupted the peace of the “Strawberry World“. The plot of the two Pei Zhi competing for body control made the audience nervous, and in the finale, what will happen to the people with different journeys in the two parallel worlds is even more exciting.

The popularity of word of mouth is rising, and the high energy of the plot leads to heated discussions

Since its launch, the show’s reputation and ratings have continued to rise. Douban scored 7.7 points, Maoyan’s popularity has reached the top 13 for 13 consecutive days, and the lighthouse has the highest market share of feature films on the entire network for 10 consecutive days. It is broadcast on iQIYI. The popularity is as high as 9141. It has been broadcast for 14 days since the broadcast of the TOP1 top screen hit list, and the popularity has been rising steadily. Behind the hot data is an unstoppable high-energy plot. Since Lin Chaoxi (played by Zhang Zifeng) and Ji Jiang (played by Wang Youjun) accidentally stepped into the “cheese world” from the “Strawberry World” due to the formula, the interesting events caused by the dual time and space setting have been one after another. Lin Chaoxi is not only in the “cheese world” He staged a hilarious search for his father, and also formed an Olympiad team to attack the Olympic gold medal.

As the story deepens, the suspense and foreshadowing scattered throughout the play become more three-dimensional. The plot, which has always been curious to the audience, is gradually unveiled: Lin Zhaosheng (played by Lei Jiayin) left the university to become a middle school accountant because of the infamy of “plagiarism”, because of the emotions between Lin Zhaosheng, Zhang Shuping (played by Wang Xiao), and Qiu Yue (played by Ni Ni). entanglements; and the important props of the two time-travels—the photos of the training camp and the recording pen were actually placed by “Cheese” Peizhi; “Strawberry” Peizhi and “Cheese” Peizhi compete for control of the body gradually. In the writer’s thread, it becomes clear, and multiple dramatic tensions break out.

Tonight at 19:30, the finale of the play is about to be released. After two journeys in time and space, the plot once again entered a stage of high-energy reversal: As everyone’s suspicions about Pei Zhi become more and more serious, how does Lin Chaoxi expose “Cheese” Pei Zhi’s identity? Will Lao Lin’s condition improve? What will happen to everyone in the cheese world? At the end of the story, there is still a good show left for the audience.

The theme of parallel time and space is re-innovated, and the inspirational core and the practical significance of education are developed together

Look at yourself in parallel time and space, return to reality and stick to your original intention. With a dual time and space setting to start a mathematical game, “Basic Law of Genius” further expands the type boundary and value depth of national dramas. With the help of the double-sided mirrors of “Cheese World” and “Strawberry World“, Lin Zhaosheng, Lin Zhaoxi, Pei Zhi and others have made a more complete arc of characters who have gone through hardships to pursue their love. The works inspire thousands of strugglers to dare to break through the shackles and overcome the dangers of life. Kernels are also becoming more visible. This core is not only reflected in the strong family love between the father and daughter of the Lin family, but also in the love of Lin Zhaoxi and Pei Zhi to break through their personal physical and psychological limits to pursue their mathematical dreams, and in the whole play, all the characters gradually learn to face themselves and face each other. In the courage of reality. It is under the background of inspiration, which includes life growth, struggle, and love, which is better, encouraging education or repressive education, what are the basic rules of becoming a talent, and how adults choose between reality and ideals? Such social issues frequently touch the hearts of the public and cause the whole people to think deeply.

In addition to thinking about dreams and reality, and inspiring self-confidence and love for life, judging from the feedback from netizens, the “Basic Law of Genius” also triggered public discussions on education topics. The “Basic Law of Genius” designed a questionnaire on the concept of education, and nearly 15,000 students and parents participated in the survey. The respondents were divided into 5 grades by age, namely under 18 years old, 19-24 years old, 25-35 years old, 35-45 years old, and over 45 years old. Among the 19-35-year-old respondents, 73.4% of the respondents have seen and knew the “Basic Law of Genius”, and the series has gained a lot of love from young audiences. There are many plot-related survey options in the questionnaire – “Which of Lin Zhaosheng’s encouraging education method and Zhang Shuping’s pressure education method do you prefer?” “If faced with a child who is unwilling to learn, you will choose to force him/her to give him or her respect. He/she” “Referring to Zhang Shuping’s behavior in the play, do you think that he/she should be given preferential treatment for studying well?” etc.

Judging from the responses of parents and students, there is still a certain difference between the actual education method and the ideal education concept. About 51.2% of the overall respondents said they had received severe education. However, in the question of “Which one do you agree more with Lin Zhaosheng’s encouraging education method or Zhang Shuping’s pressure education?”, every age group supports Zhang Shuping’s pressure education. A total of 60.78% of the respondents chose to support Zhang Shuping. It can be seen that in the realistic environment of long-term stress-based education, most people are more aware of the educational achievements under pressure. On the question of “I hope your children receive encouragement or pressure education”, as many as 92.2% of the respondents hope that their children will receive encouragement education, and only 7.8% of the respondents hope that their children will receive pressure education in the future. Education, relatively “idealistic” encouraging education is more popular with the public.

Just like the difference between the strawberry world and the cheese world, there is also a deviation between reality and ideals in education concepts. The happy and encouraging education in the play is more in line with everyone’s future expectations. The “Basic Law of Genius” has made the public see the corner of family and campus education. Room for improvement and improvement. On the whole, the “Basic Law of Genius” has excavated rich and diverse social values, and the high-quality content gives the audience a deep space for thinking.

iQIYI’s online and offline linkage, the high concept of “dual time and space” has been implemented

The reason why “Basic Law of Genius” can be popular is not only that the high-energy plot and real value are loved by the audience, but also is inseparable from iQIYI’s innovative “dual time and space” marketing method and online and offline cross-border marketing links. During the broadcast of the series, iQIYI and Himalaya launched the “Genius Basic Law Time and Space Station” interactive mailbox, Taobao set up an exclusive discount area for the parallel world of “Genius Basic Law”, launched a national K-song online OST cover singing/video dubbing competition, and the Ctrip APP was launched on the scene. Qingdao “Parallel World Check-in Manual” travel route recommendation activity, Soul APP “Talking to TA in another time and space” exclusive test, Lofter APP “CP Universe” second creation activity; offline linkage Chaoyang Joy City “2022 City Ideal Life Festival” to create Parallel world interesting mathematics interactive area, multi-dimensional matrix jointly opens the “dual time and space” task of national fancy punch card.

In addition, through Zhang Xincheng’s live broadcast of iQiyi’s live sweeping building, Lei Jiayin, Zhang Zifeng and other 7 leading actors’ online cloud meeting, as well as the dream linkage with the popular dramas “The Hidden Corner” and “The World“, iQiyi successfully integrated “Genius” The high concept of “dual time and space” of the Basic Law has been implemented, making the setting of “parallel world” deeply rooted in the hearts of the people.

As a blockbuster drama series of iQIYI’s national themed works, “Basic Law of Genius” has inspired and spiritually baptized the audience this summer. It is also another benchmarking work of iQIYI in the national drama track. Its appearance not only provides a “new sample” for the value resonance between works and the public, but also brings more imagination space for the differentiated upgrade of national drama creation. Through its own original content advantages and unique youthful expression, iQIYI’s drama originality capabilities and the positive value of the platform have been maximized.

