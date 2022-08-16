Home Entertainment Beiying alumni gather to look forward to the premiere of their alma mater’s first musical “Sister Jiang”_Classic_Professional_Performance
Entertainment

Beiying alumni gather to look forward to the premiere of their alma mater’s first musical “Sister Jiang”_Classic_Professional_Performance

by admin

Original title: Beiying alumni gathered to look forward to the premiere of their alma mater’s first musical “Sister Jiang”

Beiying alumni gather to look forward to the premiere of their alma mater’s first musical “Sister Jiang”

People’s Daily Online, Beijing, August 16 (Yin Xingyun) A few days ago, the “Beijing International Film Festival·Beijing Film Academy Alumni Tour” was held. The famous film director Xie Fei and other 10 alumni gathered together at the newly completed Huairou campus. Watched the rehearsal clip of the first musical “Sister Jiang” by the Beijing Film Academy.

At the scene, Hu Zhifeng, Deputy Secretary of the Party Committee and Deputy Dean of Beijing Film Academy, introduced the reasons for creating and rehearsing the musical “Sister Jiang” to the alumni. The admiration of the classic opera “Sister Jiang” initiated this creative project. Expect this original work to set a benchmark in the field of musical theatre.

The actors of the musical “Sister Jiang” auditioned for the classic clips in the play, and performed the new aria “Red Plum Blossom”, which represents the spirit of “keeping integrity and innovation” in the play, which was unanimously recognized by the alumni at the scene.

This year, Beijing Film Academy has opened a new undergraduate class in the direction of musical theatre performance. Based on the teachers and students in the school, it has joined hands with many top talents in the industry to create the first original musical “Jiang Sister”. Wang Yixun, a professional teacher of musical theatre at the academy, serves as the director, Ma Ma, director of the Art Room of Shanghai Opera House, serves as the screenwriter. Wang Li, a professional teacher of musicals at the School of Performing Arts of Beijing Film Academy and the fifth-generation sister Jiang in the opera “Sister Jiang”, will play the leading role, striving to rejuvenate this red classic.

See also  Beijing Universal Studios App and Mini Program use "anti-climbing technology" to prevent scalpers from hoarding and scalping tickets_Tickets

It is reported that the original musical “Sister Jiang” will premiere in Beijing in September and start a national tour.Return to Sohu, see more

Editor:

Disclaimer: The opinions of this article only represent the author himself, Sohu is an information publishing platform, and Sohu only provides information storage space services.

You may also like

Green cosmetics grows and evolves

WHOOSIS officially released the 2022 autumn and winter...

Ruby Lin takes a photo of going out...

More than 1,800 rural teenagers took to the...

the best advice to improve your skills

More than 20 new and old variety shows...

The TV series “Ice, Rain and Fire” starts...

The fantasy linkage of “Final Front” x “Code...

More than 20 new and old variety shows...

Lin Zixiang and Ye Kuanwen: Time goes by...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy