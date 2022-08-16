Original title: Beiying alumni gathered to look forward to the premiere of their alma mater’s first musical “Sister Jiang”

Beiying alumni gather to look forward to the premiere of their alma mater’s first musical “Sister Jiang”

People’s Daily Online, Beijing, August 16 (Yin Xingyun) A few days ago, the “Beijing International Film Festival·Beijing Film Academy Alumni Tour” was held. The famous film director Xie Fei and other 10 alumni gathered together at the newly completed Huairou campus. Watched the rehearsal clip of the first musical “Sister Jiang” by the Beijing Film Academy.

At the scene, Hu Zhifeng, Deputy Secretary of the Party Committee and Deputy Dean of Beijing Film Academy, introduced the reasons for creating and rehearsing the musical “Sister Jiang” to the alumni. The admiration of the classic opera “Sister Jiang” initiated this creative project. Expect this original work to set a benchmark in the field of musical theatre.

The actors of the musical “Sister Jiang” auditioned for the classic clips in the play, and performed the new aria “Red Plum Blossom”, which represents the spirit of “keeping integrity and innovation” in the play, which was unanimously recognized by the alumni at the scene.

This year, Beijing Film Academy has opened a new undergraduate class in the direction of musical theatre performance. Based on the teachers and students in the school, it has joined hands with many top talents in the industry to create the first original musical “Jiang Sister”. Wang Yixun, a professional teacher of musical theatre at the academy, serves as the director, Ma Ma, director of the Art Room of Shanghai Opera House, serves as the screenwriter. Wang Li, a professional teacher of musicals at the School of Performing Arts of Beijing Film Academy and the fifth-generation sister Jiang in the opera “Sister Jiang”, will play the leading role, striving to rejuvenate this red classic.

