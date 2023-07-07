Beloved Colombian Telenovela ‘Yo soy Betty, la fea’ Returns with a New Story After 20 Years

Title: “Popular Colombian Telenovela ‘Yo Soy Betty, la Fea’ to Return with New Story After 20 Years”

[City], [Country] – The iconic Colombian telenovela “Yo Soy Betty, la Fea” is set to make a comeback on Amazon Prime Video’s direct streaming service next year, with a fresh storyline and the original cast. Actress Ana María Orozco will reprise her role as Betty, while Jorge Enrique Abello will return as Armando, 20 years after their characters’ love story captured the hearts of fans around the world.

Originally aired in 1999, “Yo Soy Betty, la Fea” gained immense popularity, with Guinness World Records recognizing it as the most successful soap opera in history. The show not only reached hundreds of countries and was dubbed into 15 languages, but it was also adapted in several territories, including the United States, India, and South Africa.

Amazon Prime Video, in collaboration with Estudios RCN de Colombia, will premiere the new series in more than 240 countries and territories, marking a significant milestone in the evolution of Latin American telenovelas for international distribution and the digital market. RCN’s distribution vice president, Alexander Marín, expressed excitement about the project, stating, “This bet is the evolution of the most successful telenovela in Latin America.”

In the upcoming reboot, Betty will be portrayed as an empowered woman and a leader within her company, facing new family challenges. Despite being married to Armando, Betty must work on rebuilding her relationship with their teenage daughter, Mila. Additionally, she will navigate the crisis faced by the family business while questioning the happiness brought by her decisions made two decades ago.

Francisco Morales, leading Prime Video’s content and acquisitions strategy for Latin America, highlighted the impact of Betty’s character on conventional beauty standards, which made the original series a global franchise relatable to women worldwide. The new series will be directed by Mauricio Cruz Fortunato, known for his work on “Café con Aroma de Mujer, 2020,” with the story crafted by scriptwriters Marta Betoldi, Juan Carlos Pérez, and César Betancur.

Fans of “Yo Soy Betty, la Fea” eagerly await the return of the beloved telenovela, which captivated audiences with its wholesome energy and groundbreaking portrayal of beauty norms. Stay tuned for further updates on the release date and exclusive content from the new series.

