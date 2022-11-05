Home Entertainment Big S is suspected of having a third child, Little S responds to rumors | Xu Xidi | Gu Junye | Han Shi is full
Entertainment

Big S is suspected of having a third child, Little S responds to rumors | Xu Xidi | Gu Junye | Han Shi is full

by admin
Big S is suspected of having a third child, Little S responds to rumors | Xu Xidi | Gu Junye | Han Shi is full

Beijing time:2022-11-05 12:37

[NTDTV, Beijing time, November 05, 2022]”The 33rd Hanshi Eat 30″ gift-giving event will be held on the eve of Chinese New Year. Xiao S, who is a public welfare ambassador, attended the press conference of the Ren’an Foundation yesterday (4th). During the interview, Xiao S also responded to the recent rumors of Da S.

A few days ago, Wang Weizhong’s wife Lin Huijing uploaded a group photo of a party with Big S, Gu Junye, and S’s mother. In the photo, netizens thought that Big S had become fat, and even guessed that the “happy fat” Big S and Ju Junye would have a first marriage after marriage. Three babies. When Xiao S attended the press conference, he responded to the matter, saying that it was impossible for his sister, Big S, to become pregnant again.

Little S bluntly said that her sister “the second child was bought with her life” at that time, and now she has a boy, a girl and two children. As for the interaction between the two children of Big S and Gu Junye, Little S revealed that the children called each other’s “uncle” in Korean.

Xiao S said that his eldest daughter and second daughter were also “uncles” called Gu Junye Han Wen, but he couldn’t help laughing and confessed, “Only Mr. Xu called him bald!” and shouting at the first meeting made her scared. But she said that her brother-in-law, Gu Junye, had a good temper and was not angry and replied with a smile, “it’s ok ok, I’m really bald”.

When asked about the interaction between S’s mother and Gu Junye, Xiao S laughed and said that her mother now calls “Son” in Korean to Gu Junye all day long, and she will lengthen the tone. Xiao S also said that her mother also felt Gu Junye’s thoughtfulness and care for Big S, and believed that as long as her daughter was happy, she felt that he was a good man.

See also  The more he works, the younger Hu Feng, who is 90 years old, never gives up

(Transfer from The Epoch Times/Editor-in-charge: Ye Ping)

URL of this article: https://www.ntdtv.com/gb/2022/11/05/a103567940.html

You may also like

YEENJOY STUDIO’s director, Flammable, releases his first album...

Cassina will host Modular Imagination by Virgil Abloh...

Animated film “Night at the Museum: The Return...

Big S got fat after remarriage and was...

MARINE SERRE 2022 Autumn and Winter Recycled Print...

Into the MACHINE-A x Objects IV Life Shanghai...

“Celebrating More Than Years 2” Official Announcement Will...

“The Great Game” is set for Zhou Meisen’s...

Kat DeLorean, John’s daughter revives the myth of...

The first Metaverse virtual space in the domestic...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy