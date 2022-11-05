[NTDTV, Beijing time, November 05, 2022]”The 33rd Hanshi Eat 30″ gift-giving event will be held on the eve of Chinese New Year. Xiao S, who is a public welfare ambassador, attended the press conference of the Ren’an Foundation yesterday (4th). During the interview, Xiao S also responded to the recent rumors of Da S.

A few days ago, Wang Weizhong’s wife Lin Huijing uploaded a group photo of a party with Big S, Gu Junye, and S’s mother. In the photo, netizens thought that Big S had become fat, and even guessed that the “happy fat” Big S and Ju Junye would have a first marriage after marriage. Three babies. When Xiao S attended the press conference, he responded to the matter, saying that it was impossible for his sister, Big S, to become pregnant again.

Little S bluntly said that her sister “the second child was bought with her life” at that time, and now she has a boy, a girl and two children. As for the interaction between the two children of Big S and Gu Junye, Little S revealed that the children called each other’s “uncle” in Korean.

Xiao S said that his eldest daughter and second daughter were also “uncles” called Gu Junye Han Wen, but he couldn’t help laughing and confessed, “Only Mr. Xu called him bald!” and shouting at the first meeting made her scared. But she said that her brother-in-law, Gu Junye, had a good temper and was not angry and replied with a smile, “it’s ok ok, I’m really bald”.

When asked about the interaction between S’s mother and Gu Junye, Xiao S laughed and said that her mother now calls “Son” in Korean to Gu Junye all day long, and she will lengthen the tone. Xiao S also said that her mother also felt Gu Junye’s thoughtfulness and care for Big S, and believed that as long as her daughter was happy, she felt that he was a good man.

