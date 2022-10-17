Keeping up with the times means living with the digital world. A need that becomes all the more pronounced as the years pass. Mirror of Italy Foundation and Gedi Publishing Group, already involved last year in the “Digital and Equal” project, thus launch “Nonni Smart”, an initiative designed to help those who have entered the Third Age to use the basic tools of ‘informatics. To communicate, to get informed, to live.

“How can I get the Spid?”, “How can I buy a train ticket?”, “How can I ask questions about my pension?”, “How can I subscribe to a newspaper?”, “How can I make a solidarity donation?” , “How can I recognize an online scam?”, “How can I receive the photos of my grandchildren on my mobile phone?”, “How can I connect on video with my brother who lives far away?”: These and many other requests are answered through 20 videos, easily accessible online after registration, completely free. The course, conducted by teacher Valeria Marchiandi, is flexible: it can be started at any time and provides continuous assistance in the face of doubts and difficulties. It will also be constantly updated in the face of any future need for digital knowledge.

From today, all Italians over 60 can subscribe to «Nonni Smart» by calling a traditional call center (02.82180808), through WhatsApp (339.4666225) and also on the website www.nonnismart.org. The project also enjoys the interest of the National University of the Third Age which is studying ways to convey it to “study groups” each made up of older people.

Lodovico Passerin d’Entrèves, president of Specchio d’Italia, wished to underline the importance of the initiative: «There are many forms of poverty. The digital one can be an obstacle in many steps of our life. Those who are left behind risk giving up living better. “Nonni Smart” was created to give even the elderly a free, simple and immediate opportunity to overcome these problems ».