BLACKPINK and Starbucks Collaborate for Exclusive Limited Edition Series

London – Following their successful collaboration with VERDY for a pop-up store in London, the globally renowned K-pop group BLACKPINK has once again made headlines with their latest joint venture. This time, they have partnered with Starbucks to launch an exciting new line of co-branded merchandise and Frappuccino drinks.

The collaboration between BLACKPINK and Starbucks brings a range of limited-edition products that fans and coffee enthusiasts alike will surely be delighted about. The collection features a total of 11 different cup designs, catering to customers of all sizes and preferences. In addition to the cups, there will also be six life accessories available, including key rings, aprons, tote bags, and even yoga mats, all designed with BLACKPINK’s signature style.

Fans and collectors are advised to mark their calendars as this highly anticipated co-branded series will be available exclusively at selected Starbucks stores. Starting from July 25th, the collection will be made available in designated Starbucks stores across various countries in Asia, including Hong Kong, Indonesia, South Korea, Malaysia, Philippines, Singapore, Taiwan, Thailand, and Singapore. However, availability is limited, and interested readers are encouraged to act fast to secure their favorite items before stocks run out.

BLACKPINK, consisting of members Jisoo, Jennie, Rosé, and Lisa, is renowned not only for their explosive music and mesmerizing performances but also for their strong fashion and style influence. Their partnership with Starbucks is a testament to their global appeal, demonstrating their ability to collaborate with prestigious brands across various industries.

Since its launch, BLACKPINK has garnered a massive following, known as the “BLINK” fandom, which spans across countries and continents. Their music videos on YouTube have garnered billions of views, breaking records and solidifying their position as one of the biggest names in the K-pop industry.

The collaboration with Starbucks not only offers fans an opportunity to show their support for BLACKPINK but also presents a unique chance to experience the group’s aesthetic in their everyday lives. The limited edition cups and accessories allow fans to incorporate their love for BLACKPINK into their daily routines and showcase their dedication to the group’s iconic brand.

With their continuous success and groundbreaking achievements, BLACKPINK’s collaboration with Starbucks is undoubtedly expected to be met with immense enthusiasm from fans and Starbucks customers alike. The co-branded series serves as a testament to the group’s global influence and holds the promise of a vibrant and stylish offering for all who are fortunate enough to obtain these coveted items.

Mark your calendars and get ready to indulge in the world of BLACKPINK and Starbucks. The limited-edition co-branded collection is set to captivate the hearts of fans and coffee enthusiasts, providing a unique fusion of music, style, and delectable treats.

