Home » BLACKPINK and Starbucks Collaborate for Exclusive Limited Edition Series
Entertainment

BLACKPINK and Starbucks Collaborate for Exclusive Limited Edition Series

by admin
BLACKPINK and Starbucks Collaborate for Exclusive Limited Edition Series

Title: BLACKPINK Collaborates with Starbucks to Release Exclusive Joint Series

Date: [Date]

London – Following their successful collaboration with VERDY for a pop-up store in London, the globally renowned K-pop group BLACKPINK has once again made headlines with their latest joint venture. This time, they have partnered with Starbucks to launch an exciting new line of co-branded merchandise and Frappuccino drinks.

The collaboration between BLACKPINK and Starbucks brings a range of limited-edition products that fans and coffee enthusiasts alike will surely be delighted about. The collection features a total of 11 different cup designs, catering to customers of all sizes and preferences. In addition to the cups, there will also be six life accessories available, including key rings, aprons, tote bags, and even yoga mats, all designed with BLACKPINK’s signature style.

Fans and collectors are advised to mark their calendars as this highly anticipated co-branded series will be available exclusively at selected Starbucks stores. Starting from July 25th, the collection will be made available in designated Starbucks stores across various countries in Asia, including Hong Kong, Indonesia, South Korea, Malaysia, Philippines, Singapore, Taiwan, Thailand, and Singapore. However, availability is limited, and interested readers are encouraged to act fast to secure their favorite items before stocks run out.

BLACKPINK, consisting of members Jisoo, Jennie, Rosé, and Lisa, is renowned not only for their explosive music and mesmerizing performances but also for their strong fashion and style influence. Their partnership with Starbucks is a testament to their global appeal, demonstrating their ability to collaborate with prestigious brands across various industries.

See also  The powerful dancer JoJo turned into a team short board "Amazing!Dance Club" The team spirit of the team members first appeared

Since its launch, BLACKPINK has garnered a massive following, known as the “BLINK” fandom, which spans across countries and continents. Their music videos on YouTube have garnered billions of views, breaking records and solidifying their position as one of the biggest names in the K-pop industry.

The collaboration with Starbucks not only offers fans an opportunity to show their support for BLACKPINK but also presents a unique chance to experience the group’s aesthetic in their everyday lives. The limited edition cups and accessories allow fans to incorporate their love for BLACKPINK into their daily routines and showcase their dedication to the group’s iconic brand.

With their continuous success and groundbreaking achievements, BLACKPINK’s collaboration with Starbucks is undoubtedly expected to be met with immense enthusiasm from fans and Starbucks customers alike. The co-branded series serves as a testament to the group’s global influence and holds the promise of a vibrant and stylish offering for all who are fortunate enough to obtain these coveted items.

Mark your calendars and get ready to indulge in the world of BLACKPINK and Starbucks. The limited-edition co-branded collection is set to captivate the hearts of fans and coffee enthusiasts, providing a unique fusion of music, style, and delectable treats.

You may also like

Municipal elections: extend the hours to collect DNI

Adamari López Seeks Solace at the Sanctuary of...

Questioning the Revolution. The neo-Dadaist art of Pablo...

ANNAKIKI Unleashes Post-Apocalyptic Autumn/Winter 2023 Collection

Darín and Vernaci spoke after Lanata’s statements about...

The Controversial Power of the Mattel Doll: Beauty...

Oriental Tune: Unleashing the Power of Chinese National...

Risotto, the infallible and easy recipe for this...

The Seven Dwarfs are a clan of boors:...

Someone wins the 1,080 million Powerball prize after...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy