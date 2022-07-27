Home Entertainment BLACKPINK’s “Lovesick Girls” YouTube hits 600 million views! _Youtube_Breakthrough_Mark
BLACKPINK's "Lovesick Girls" YouTube hits 600 million views!

2022-07-27 19:02
Source: Sohu Korean Entertainment

Original title: BLACKPINK’s “Lovesick Girls” YouTube hit 600 million views!

Sohu Korean Entertainment News South Korean girl group BLACKPINK’s “Lovesick Girls” broke the 600 million views mark on YouTube.

BLACKPINK’s agency YG Entertainment announced today that BLACKPINK’s “Lovesick Girls” MV exceeded 600 million views on YouTube at around 3 pm today, becoming BLACKPINK’s 12th song with over 600 million views on YouTube.

Currently, 32 videos of BLACKPINK have exceeded 100 million views on Youtube, and the total number of video views has exceeded 24.4 billion. The number of fans of BLACKPINK’s Youtube channel currently exceeds 75.5 million, ranking first among global artists.Guo Mingdong/Text Copyright Mydaily Reprinting is prohibitedReturn to Sohu, see more

