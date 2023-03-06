He Dolar blue hoy Monday March 6 from 2023 is listed on the informal market at $371,00 for purchase and $375,00 for sale in the parallel market.

The parallel currency traded lower in the last exchange session and gave up $2.

So far in 2023, the casual dollar accumulates a rise of $29 after closing 2022 in $346.

Massa and Georgieva rush new goals that will be discussed in the election year

How much is the official dollar today?

According to the blackboard National bank Argentina (BNA), el official dollar Today March 6 is listed at $197,50 for purchase and $205,50 for sale.

How much is the dollar CCL

He dollar counted with liquidation (CCL) is located on the blackboards $372,67 for purchase and $375,16 for sale.

How much is the dollar MEP

He mep dollaralso know as dollar purse trades at $365,97 for purchase and $366,66 for sale.

How much is the crypto dollar worth?

Through operations with cryptocurrencies, the crypto dollar trades at $358,00 for the purchase now $365,00 for sale.

Massa launched wine dollar since April for wine sales to the world

How much does the solidarity dollar operate at

For his part, he solidarity dollaralso know as saving or tourist dollarit is located in 339,07 pesos.

How much is the wholesale dollar

He dollar wholesaler operates this March 6th at $198,15 for purchase and $198,35 for sale.

How much is the Qatar dollar worth?

He qatar dollar that applies for consumption abroad with debit and credit cards of more than 300 dollars a month is listed this Monday 6th of March a $410,74.

This new exchange rate includes a 30% COUNTRY tax, a 45% deductible for Income Tax and Personal Assets, and a new 25% collection on account of Personal Assets.

Euro blue today: minute by minute of the price of this Monday, March 6

How much does the euro blue trade at today

In the informal market, the euro blue quote this today March 6 a $399,00 for purchase and $403,00 for sale.

The so-called blue euro is the one that circulates in the parallel market, also called the “black market”, and usually has a higher value than the official one.

How much is the official euro today?

According to the blackboard National Bankhe official euro Today, March 6, it is listed on the market at $208,00 for purchase and $217,00 for sale.

How much is the real blue trading today?

He royal officialthe official currency of BrazilIt is March 6 listed on the formal market $37,10 for purchase and $41,10 for sale, according to the board of the Banco Nación.

For his part, he real blue Today it trades on the parallel market at $82,00 y $87,00 for buying and selling respectively.

Real blue today: how much is it trading this Monday, March 6

Risk country

He risk country is an indicator developed by the JP Morgan which measures the difference that US Treasury bonds pay against those of the rest of the countries.

It is monday march 6 said index places the country risk at 2,081 basis points.

PM