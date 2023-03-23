ROME – Faithful to the “eyes on the road – hands on the wheel” philosophy, in the 1980s BMW introduced the on-board computer with digital display to the flagship 7 Series. Since then, technological evolution has continued to offer systems capable of improving the driving experience and the safety of a clear and immediate view of all the information needed by the driver.

Today the success story of the Munich company in the development of pioneering innovations continues with the new BMW Panoramic Vision head-up display which will be produced in series to equip the first “Neue Klasse” models in 2025. The propeller brand is currently developing a completely new technological platform for the Neue Klasse (future electric models), whose name refers to the revolutionary vehicles of the house from the 1960s. Thanks to this innovative platform, new standards in digitalisation, sustainability and design for electric cars will be offered with the new head-up display, which will project across the entire width of the windshield, creating a unique interaction and information surface for all occupants.





“The windshield becomes one large display with our new BMW Panoramic Vision, opening up completely new possibilities for the design of our vehicles – explained Frank Weber, member of the Board of Management for BMW Development – ​​Whether the driver decides independently which information displayed in one’s field of vision, whether all occupants can see the entire contents. The revolutionary projection and the much simpler cabin structure give an impressive new feeling of space and driving. We are taking our tried and tested “eyes on the road – hands on the wheel” slogan to a new level.

BMW Panoramic Vision shows the relevant information with increased light intensity and contrast on a dark-lined area on the lower edge of the windscreen, resulting in a very sharp image that is always visible full-width. At the IAA Mobility 2023 in Munich (5-10 September), the German company will present further details on the road to the Neue Klasse and in addition to the BMW Panoramic Vision, other control and information elements of the new iDrive communication and entertainment system will be presented . (Maurilio Rigo)