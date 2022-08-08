Boating in the two places, going to the main Taiwan Qixi Festival for love, decoding “Chinese-style romance” with a literati gathering

“2022 CCTV Qixi Evening Party” will be broadcast on CCTV Variety Channel, Music Channel, CCTV and other platforms on the night of Qixi Festival. In addition, this year, I also walked into the theater to take the audience offline to experience the customs of the Qixi Festival, so that the emotion, joy and beauty of the Qixi Festival are integrated into the night of the Qixi Festival, which is warm, happy and has a melodious aftertaste.

That night, the party’s cumulative exposure on all platforms exceeded 3.8 billion, the total number of hot lists on the entire network reached 100, the number of topic readings reached 1.23 billion, and the total number of video broadcasts on the entire network exceeded 333 million, of which the topic #CCTV Qixi Evening Party# was on the list. up to 23 hours. Yan Jingming, vice-chairman of the China Literature and Art Critics Association, read the comment on the evening party, “Let the elegant gatherings rooted in traditional culture overflow with new colors of the times.” Guangming Daily commented: “Extracting from the thousands of years of Qixi festivals and customs about oriental love With the simple values ​​and aesthetic interests, the main station presents the Qixi culture in a form that the audience likes to hear and see.” The party also attracted great attention from overseas Chinese, who followed along to learn the songs of the party, consolidate traditional culture, and witness the subtlety of “Chinese-style romance”. , A deep love, within reach.

See the oriental charm with the beauty of fusion

Based on the strong traditional cultural background, the Qixi Gala at the Headquarters deeply integrates “thought + art + technology“, accompanies the audience in the wonderful broadcast of the four chapters of “poetry, painting, ritual and music”, to glimpse the uncontrollable heartbeat and experience the lingering sorrow The tenderness, pay tribute to the faith of eternal protection, and taste the jubilation and happiness of love among ordinary fireworks.

Chief Director Gu Zhigang said, “This year’s gala abandoned the previous large-scale stage model, cleverly combined human landscapes, natural landscapes and other beautiful scenery, and used digital technologies such as CG, AR, and VR to create a variety of scene-based, technologically, and artistically smart performances. Space.” The content of the performance incorporates excellent traditional Chinese cultural elements such as poetry dictionaries, ink painting and calligraphy, Chinese folk music, intangible cultural heritage skills, etc., and uses many novel forms such as recitation, rap, musical skits, ballet, band performance, Yuefu singing, cloud chorus, etc. , and continuously refresh the audience’s audio-visual experience.

The creative musical short drama “Peach Blossom Smile · Qixi Poetry Club” adopts the moving real scene and high-quality picture texture to reproduce the summer night scenery of Chang’an in the Tang Dynasty; in the original live dance “Embroidery · Water”, the dancers are transformed into silver needles on the water screen , gracefully interprets the intangible cultural heritage skills; the song “Looking Back at All Ages” is performed by the performers dancing in the ancient painting screen, supplemented by the moonlight of the lotus pond, the scene is very beautiful…

Shenzhou No. 14 crew members Chen Dong, Liu Yang, and Cai Xuzhe passed the Qixi Festival at the main station, sang poetry as a song, sang the spirit of spaceflight, and sent Qixi blessings. The song “As Wish” made the imaginary flying immortals of the ancients “hold hands” with the astronauts in the air. The realistic scene of building a dream in space and the ancients’ reverie of the vast star dome complement each other, and the artistic conception is far-reaching; live singers sing with the clouds “Come from the World” , through the Qixi Festival to show the demeanor of women from all walks of life. The program conveyed the sassy and heroic appearance of the sonorous roses in the singing of the girls’ choirs in many places across the country and several “National March 8th Red Banner Bearers”.

In the broad scene of “mountains and rivers as evidence, and stars and rivers as discipline”, the party will extend the time and elevate “Chinese-style romance” to our affectionate attachment to things, people, a beautiful life and even the vast universe, and will “love and The interpretation of “romantic” pushes to an emotional point, showing the fragrant oriental charm.

Taking advantage of the magpie bridge to find the beauty of the millennium

Rooted in traditional cultural heritage, closely following the aesthetic pursuit of the times, and showing the beauty of Chinese history, mountains and rivers, and culture in a silent way, this is the creative starting point that the Headquarters Art Gala has always adhered to. This year’s party will go boating in Kunming Lake, Xi’an, Shaanxi, and Fairy Lake, Xinyu, Jiangxi.

The boat travels on the blue waves, and people swim in the painting. Under the clear wind and bright moon, poetic sentiments are more prepared.

Qixi, the most romantic traditional Chinese festival, has accumulated colorful cultural connotations and customs and traditions in the inheritance of more than 2,000 years, carrying the happiness appeal and life ideal of the Chinese nation.

The evening party is exquisitely drawn from traditional culture, innovating the program scene, and constructing an oriental rhyme, allowing the audience to instantly integrate into the atmosphere that is both real and fantasy, as well as ancient and modern, as if rafting in the same waters as the ancients, and even feel the millennium The wind blowing in front… The leisurely boat on the water has become a mobile science interaction room. Yang Yu, Ma Jiuyue, Li Bo and other cultural experts composed of “boaters”, together with the host of the main station, started from the four chapters of “poetry, painting, ritual and music”, reciting poetry and music, threading needles and begging for cleverness, imitating the ancients Staged an elegant and romantic collection of literati, pursued excellent traditional culture, and decoded the various expressions of “Chinese-style romance” together.

From ancient paintings such as “Tong Yin Qi Qiao” and “Mandarin duck” and other ancient paintings, I understand the ancients’ Qixi Festival complex, and in “Folk Songs” and “Yanqiu Ci” to find the token of the ancients’ confession, and also put the “Tanabata Festival” popular in the Song Dynasty. Figure” is recommended to the general audience… At the time of dizzying, some viewers sighed: “The Qixi culture is so rich? It seems that we have to wait for the Qixi party next year’s ‘continue to break down’ next time!”

Use spiritual questions to lead happiness and reverie

While displaying “Chinese-style romance”, the Qixi Gala at the Headquarters constantly inspires people to actively think about what “Chinese-style romance” is and how we can harvest and deliver our own “Chinese-style romance”.

To this end, the party specially invited ordinary couples to speak out, for example, the cloud ensemble song “Love” integrates sincere emotions into beautiful melody. “What kind of musical instrument does my lover look like?” Harp, horn, guitar… Everyone’s answers were different, but every simple answer showed the harmony and happiness between husband and wife.

Chief director Yang Jingmeng said: “The Chinese-style romantic expression is subtle and not so enthusiastic, but it presents the relationship between people, and our show wants the audience to think of the ‘me and me’ in life. ta’.” Combining the theme of the chapter and the content of the program, the party extended a series of fascinating Qixi Festival questions and creative competitions: What kind of confession will you choose in what place? What is the ideal state of love? And what is Chinese romance in your heart? The “boaters” of the two places expressed their opinions and gave highly realistic and enlightening sharing.

In order to allow everyone to better appreciate the Qixi Festival party, feel the festive atmosphere, and continue the traditional culture, the program team also invited outstanding representatives from all walks of life, as well as couples and couples to enter the theater on the night of Qixi Festival to watch this year’s Qixi Festival party on the big screen. After the screening, the audience and the host of the show, Zhang Tao, learned the cheerful dance in the show “Peach Blossom Smile”, shared the warm details of their own lives, expressed their love with affection or honesty, and participated in the show. Answer the questions related to the party and get the sweet benefits of Qixi Festival…

In addition, the Qixi Evening Party of the Headquarters has also received many overseas awards such as the French “European Times”, the British CHINA HOUR, the Russian “Dragon”, the Portuguese Portuguese News Network, the Italian Overseas Chinese Network, the Japanese Huashang Network, and the South African “African Times”. Great coverage by Chinese new media platforms. A large number of overseas compatriots paid attention to the Qixi evening party of the main station through the “China TV” special area. Cai Degui, a retired Chinese professor who lives overseas, said that the evening gave him a lot of emotion, and he remembered the good memories of living in Jiaodong and eating “Qiaobing” during the Qixi Festival when he was a child; Italian Chinese netizen SiYu translated the song “As Wish” sung by Zhou Shen during the party into Italian, and played and sang with his lover, performing a “Chinese-Italian romance”; more overseas netizens were attracted by the poetry in the party , have shared their favorite poems on various platforms.

This year is the sixth year that the Chinese Valentine’s Day Gala has gone out to the studio. As the cultural decoder, value transmitter and fashion leader of “Chinese-style romance”, the creative team lived up to expectations and used a soulful, beautiful, meaningful and charming show The festival feast made the audience truly feel the new realm of “Chinese-style romance”.