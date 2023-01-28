Home Entertainment “Boston Strangler” debut stills starring Keira Knightley Boston Strangler_Sina Entertainment_Sina.com
“Boston Strangler”

Sina Entertainment News Beijing time on January 29th, according to foreign media reports, Keira Knightley and Carrie Coon starred in the first stills of the new movie “Boston Strangler”, which will be launched on Hulu on March 17th. A journalist takes the lead in uncovering one of the most notorious serial murders of all time.

Written and directed by Matt Ruskin (“Crown Heights”), the cast includes Alessandro Nivola, Chris Cooper, David Dastmalchian, and more, produced by 20th Century Pictures .

Focus on the notorious Boston Strangler Murder Case: From 1962 to 1964, 13 single women were attacked, sexually assaulted and strangled to death in the apartment. The police investigated and locked the suspect Albert DeSalvo. was killed. There are many doubts in this case, and the real serial killer and the person who killed DeSalvo are still a mystery.

Knightley stars as Loretta McLaughlin, the first reporter to connect the murders and report the story of the Strangler, and she joins colleague Gene Cole to challenge sexism in the early 60s, reporting on Boston’s most notorious serial killer, and worked tirelessly to keep women informed.

Loretta pursued the story at great personal risk and uncovered corruption that cast doubt on the true identity of the Boston Strangler.

