Last week, it was reported that Damien Chazelle’s latest film “Babylon”, the first wave of stills from “La La Land” director Damien Chazelle’s four-year absence, today officially welcomes the latest movie poster to warm up the upcoming release of the first wave of previews.

The film gathers Brad Pitt, Tobey Maguire, Margot Robbie, Jean Smart, Jovan Adepo, Li Lijun (Li Jun Li), Olivia Wilde, Katherine Waterston, Spike Jonze and Flea, etc., and the exposed character posters include the first six actors in the previous paragraph, or it may be inferred that they are all important roles in the film.

It is understood that the film is positioned as an American historical drama, set in the golden age of Hollywood, focusing on Los Angeles around the 1920s in time and place, creating a number of fictional characters to explore the epic story of Hollywood’s pursuit of fame, fortune and dreams in this era.

The film is expected to first land in North America on December 25, 2022, and the first wave of trailers will be officially released in the near future. Interested readers should pay attention.