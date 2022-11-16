After the street brand Brain Dead teamed up with the sports brand Oakley to restart its “Oakley Factory Team” innovation laboratory, this time it will expand its shoe lineup, reshape the classic model Oakley Flesh in the 2000s, and release two new pairs.

Presented in neutral earth tones this time, the slip-on shoes are made of suede with green plush details, and stitched with camel brown hexagonal lattice “Aeroprene” technical material with excellent moisture absorption effect, the whole is under smooth lines After completion, the special arc-shaped spherical outsole further deepens the sense of the future of the shoes, and finally, the details are highlighted through the conspicuous yellow shoes on the heels.

In addition, this time also launched a sandal improved from Oakley Flesh, which transferred the oval logo embroidery to the side, also made good use of a variety of breathable fabrics to form the upper, and added a hollow design inspired by one-piece swimsuits on the instep , and continue the design concept of the above style, embellished with baby blue shoes.

The new Brain Dead x Oakley joint product is now available on the Brain Dead website, and other color schemes will be launched soon. Interested readers may wish to purchase and pay attention to follow-up news.