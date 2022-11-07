“Overcoming Toughness” ushered in the last competition of this season last week. Thirty-two brothers contributed the best-looking group portraits, adding another visual feast to the “Hot Universe”. As an intimate partner of “Overcoming Toughness”, Samsung Galaxy Z Fold4 has witnessed the whole process of brothers breaking through themselves all the way, and also experienced an unforgettable journey with them, adding a touch of technology to the road of “overcoming obstacles” Sensational bright colors.





In the process of preparing for one performance after another, the brothers found the best resonance point of each other’s talents through continuous experimentation and running-in, and presented the audience with a season of excellent variety shows with visuals and stories. As a flagship mobile phone with powerful imaging functions, the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold4 has also been diligently recording various unforgettable gatherings of brothers, such as dinners, songwriting, and video games, leaving an exclusive image memory for the growth of friendship.

The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold4 has a 4-megapixel under-screen camera, a 10-megapixel external-screen selfie camera, and a rear camera consisting of a 50-megapixel wide-angle main camera, a 10-megapixel telephoto lens, and a 12-megapixel ultra-wide-angle lens. Triple camera system. A total of 5 cameras bring the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold4 the most special imaging experience among smartphones. Whether it is day, night, self-portrait or shooting others, you can get ideal shooting results. With the foldable body shape, it can also unlock unique shooting methods such as dual preview and rear selfie for brothers, making image creation more free.





Not only that, but with the large field of view and stunning display effect of the 7.6-inch main screen, the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold4 has also become the “secret weapon” for the brothers to improve their skills. Brothers can watch the rehearsal performance through Samsung Galaxy Z Fold4, create the coolest stage effect, and present the most exciting side to the audience.

During the broadcast of the program, the new generation singer Zeng Bit and “rock god” Zheng Jun also appeared in the promotional videos of Samsung Galaxy Z Flip4 and Samsung Galaxy Z Fold4 respectively, and used their talents to interpret cutting-edge technology. Artistic aspect. In the short film, Zheng Jun used the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold4 flagship imaging system, diverse shooting methods and powerful multi-tasking functions to compose, record, and mix in one go. And “MV” is also released at the same time, can’t help but sigh, the versatile Samsung Galaxy Z Fold4 can be worthy of the talented brother.





The whole season of “Breakthrough” gave birth to countless famous scenes, and it also reminded everyone of the “Surface Kung Fu” band, Dawan District Brother 2.0, Baodao Brother and many other combinations. The narrative line between the characters has both story, drama and comedy. Effect. The final night brought a rare visual feast, and every brother was fully immersed in the live performance. Every time the brothers put forth new stage performances in “Overcoming the Thorns”, there is hard work and sweat behind them. What really moved the audience was their spirit of constantly breaking through themselves and forging ahead. This is also like the Samsung Galaxy Z series of folding screen phones. Every generation of products is trying to break through the barriers and present a new experience to the public.

In just a few short months, the audience witnessed the professionalism and charisma of the brothers, and the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold4 also witnessed this precious journey. Although the “hot journey” has temporarily come to an end, everyone’s “overcoming obstacles” in life continues, and Samsung’s innovation on the folding screen smartphone track will not stop. In the future, the Samsung Galaxy Z series will inevitably bring more excitement to the lives of the audience with excellent products.



