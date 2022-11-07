Home Technology The Oregon Trail makes a comeback for PC and Switch – Gamereactor
It’s been more than five decades since Don Rawitsch, Bill Heinemann and Paul Dillenberger’s old text-based strategy game saw the light of day, and now it looks like a whole new audience on PC and Nintendo Switch will have the chance to relive the game’s many trials. Of course, although the version has been greatly updated. Gameloft’s remake of the classic game for Apple Arcade last year is now being ported to the new format, launching in a few weeks.

“In the Oregon Trail, players are placed at the center of all the trials and tribulations of their journey to the west. They must stock up on their wagons, choose their traveling party, and ensure that by making difficult choices in dangerous and unexpected situations They all arrived safely in Oregon. Players will also learn about the real history behind the trail, including the Native American experience, for the first time in the franchise.

The PC and Switch versions will include all previous updates as well as many new settings, graphics filters and events.

Are you ready for the challenge of this old classic, have you played the original version?

