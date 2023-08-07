Breaking Through the Game: How Emerging Streetwear Brands Use Marketing Events for Success

Title: Emerging Streetwear Brands Break Through Fashion Industry with Innovative Marketing Events

Subtitle: Corteiz, Rare Humans, and Unknown Gain Relevance and Growth through Iconic Brand Logos and Community Building

The fashion industry is often perceived as constantly changing, but some streetwear brands have managed to maintain their relevance and exposure through innovative marketing events. Traditional brands like Stüssy, Supreme, and Palace continue to dominate the mainstream market, thanks to their strategic collaborations and resources. However, a new wave of emerging brands, such as Corteiz, Rare Humans, and Unknown, have recently captured the public’s attention with their unique approach to breaking into the industry.

London-based Corteiz has emerged as a pioneer in this regard. Since 2018, the brand, founded by Clint, has created massive hype campaigns with every release, both online and offline. With online drops held on password-protected sites, Corteiz ensures that only selected individuals gain access via a password revealed just minutes before the drop begins. Additionally, the brand follows an offline guerrilla sales model, announcing the limited-edition item’s location only through social media on the release date. Such tactics attract thousands of eager customers, resulting in frenzied buying and increased brand exposure.

Rare Humans, a top streetwear brand in Austria after just three years of establishment, has also successfully implemented similar marketing strategies. Following the sell-out of their “Young and Wild” series online, Rare Humans announced additional limited editions and re-opened a “one-day limited free shop” at a mysterious location in Vienna. The announcement of the warehouse location led to a chaotic scene with large crowds gathering outside the store. Over 1,500 fans flocked to the location, and 200 items were quickly sold out, requiring police intervention to maintain order.

Unknown, another London-based brand, has taken their marketing events to even greater heights. The brand recently rented a helicopter adorned with their logo and embarked on a tour of three British cities—Manchester, Bristol, and London—to open pop-up stores. Prior to the helicopter landing in London, loyal fans wore brand clothing and sleeping bags while they waited outside the venue. Unknown’s Instagram posts teasing exclusive deals for the first 100 customers and free items for the first 5 individuals entering the store amplified the excitement. Such strategic events, including a double-decker bus transformed into a mobile pop-up shop, have solidified Unknown’s growing fan base.

These well-planned marketing events have generated significant exposure for these brands in a short span of time, particularly in the era dominated by social media. Videos of these events have gone viral on platforms like TikTok and Instagram, showcasing the loyalty and passion of brand fans. By enhancing the fanatical atmosphere surrounding their events, these brands aim to create a sense of community and belonging among their followers, leading to increased consumer loyalty and participation. As a result, Corteiz has gained recognition from established brands like Nike, Rare Humans has witnessed a year-over-year sales growth of 98%, and Unknown’s Instagram followers have skyrocketed to over 200,000.

While the iconic brand logos and event marketing play a significant role, it is essential to note that these brands also focus on cross-border linkages with celebrities and incorporate creative catalog shootings, as well as music and food events. They prioritize community-building, reminiscent of the Supreme era, but on a more localized scale. As these emerging brands continue to attract attention through innovative marketing events, they also face the challenge of sustaining and converting the attracted traffic into tangible sales figures.

The sudden emergence of Corteiz, Rare Humans, and Unknown proves that a combination of unique marketing events and recognizable branding can disrupt the fashion industry. Whether it be through collaborations, limited-edition releases, or immersive experiences, these brands have managed to captivate their target audiences and establish themselves as rising stars in the streetwear scene. As the industry evolves, these brands will need to consider how their marketing efforts can drive sustained growth and profitability while remaining true to their unique identities and loyal fan base.

