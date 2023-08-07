Home » Study: Number of pub closures in the UK continues to rise
Study: Number of pub closures in the UK continues to rise

LONDON (dpa-AFX) – According to a study, significantly more pubs closed again in the past year. Between July 2022 and June 2023, 729 pubs closed, accounting firm Price Bailey found in an analysis published on Monday. In the same period last year, there were just over 400. In the second quarter of 2023 alone, 223 pubs filed for bankruptcy, more than ever in a quarter of the past decade.

The analysis blamed rising energy, labor and wholesale prices for the renewed decline, as well as falling disposable incomes for consumers. In addition, government support fell, Corona aid had to be repaid and many commuters stayed away due to strikes in rail traffic.

