Bringing the world stage closer | 2024 Du Runqiao “Shanghai Trip” master class_TOM News





Bringing the world stage closer

In January 2024, Mr. Du Runqiao, an internationally renowned ballet instructor and member of the YAGP jury, and Ms. Wang Yan, founder of Yan Ballet Academy in Singapore, landed in Shanghai, China for the first time. Provide Shanghai dancers with the most cutting-edge vision of ballet, let you experience the guidance of international ballet masters at close range, and experience the charm of the famous American ballet school.

Runqiao Du Shanghai Ballet Workshop builds a platform for ballet dancers to learn and communicate with world ballet. Through the activity of Du Runqiao’s “Shanghai Trip” master class, you can get a close look at the demeanor and teaching guidance of international ballet masters, and experience international ballet schools The cutting-edge charm, to further improve the level of ballet.

Instructors Du Runqiao and Wang Yan used accurate language and body expression to perfectly present the art of ballet teaching in the classroom. During the teaching, especially the essence of the movement completion route is emphasized, the dynamic process of the whole movement is analyzed, and the details of the movement are demanding, so that it is easier for the students to understand and master the essentials and skills of the movement during the study, and the beautiful dance shape is perfectly presented.





Du Runqiao |

Ballet Instructor International Judges Choreographer

The number of fans on the whole network is as high as hundreds of thousands

Hot Chinese ballet teacher

Artistic Director of Runqiao Du Ballet Coaching

Du Runqiao Ballet Instructor and Artistic Director

Guest Teacher of the Washington Ballet

Visiting Professor of Washington Ballet

Lecturer of Towson University

Lecturer at Towson University

Jury Member of YAGP

YAGP jury member

Du Runqiao has served in the Washington Ballet and the Suzanna Farrell Ballet carefully created by the Kennedy Center in the United States, and has played major roles in countless classical and modern ballets. Du Runqiao is active on the stage of today’s world, has also participated in many important international performances, and served as a famous choreographer and artistic director.

His performances have received excellent reviews from important newspapers and magazines such as The New York Times and The Washington Post. Anna kisselgoff, a senior dance critic of the New York Times, once spoke highly of Du Runqiao when he was only 21 years old, “his performance embodies the outstanding style of contemporary ballet dancers”.

Teacher Du Runqiao served as the dean of the world-renowned Kirov Ballet Academy from 2019 to 2021. During his three-year tenure, the Kirov Ballet Academy was awarded Best Dance School by the Young American Ballet Competition (YAGP) for two consecutive years in 2020 and 2021. Currently, he is working as a senior lecturer in the Department of Undergraduate Dance of Towson University in Maryland, USA, focusing on the promotion and development of ballet art in institutions of higher learning. He also specially wrote the “University Men’s Ballet Basic Training Course” for colleges and universities, which has been adopted by the school as a permanent course textbook and has been widely used.

Du Runqiao founded the “Runqiao Du Ballet Coaching” ballet organization in 2020. It specializes in teaching high-quality online ballet teaching courses through the Internet, and its coverage has reached dozens of countries and regions around the world. In addition to online classes, Mr. Du Runqiao also holds offline ballet intensive classes, adult ballet education, teacher training classes and organizes boutique performances of world ballet stars around the world.

Today, Du Runqiao is active in the dance circles in the United States and around the world as a teacher, choreographer and judge.The world ballet competitions where he serves as a judge include: Youth America Grand Prix (American Youth Ballet Competition), Star of Canaan International Ballet Competition (Canaan Star International Ballet Competition), Dance Open America (American Dance Open), Masterpiece International Ballet Competition (International Ballet Masters Competition), South African International Ballet Competition (South African International Ballet Competition). He also often serves as a master class teacher in various professional dance companies and well-known schools, and holds different types of lectures.

As a choreographer, Du Runqiao has created nearly 30 large and small works for students and professional actors of different ages, including his personal versions of “The Nutcracker”, “Sleeping Beauty”, “Coppelia” and modern ballet works. In 2020, he was awarded the Best Choreography Award by the Junior American Ballet Competition (YAGP).





Wang Yan | Yan Wang

Ballet Instructor International Jury

Founder and Artistic Directorof Yan Ballet Academy

Founder and Artistic Director of Yan Ballet Academy

Founder and Artistic Director of Singapore Youth Ballet Company

Founder and Artistic Director, Singapore Youth Ballet

Ms. Wang Yan is the founder and artistic director of Yan Ballet Academy (YBA) in Singapore, as well as the founder and artistic director of the Singapore Youth Ballet.. She was also honored to represent Singapore in the International Federation of Ballet Competition. Ms. Yan is a respected mentor and coach to many gifted ballet students. Under her artistic direction and training, YBA students have won numerous medals and awards in international ballet competitions.

Ms. Yan won the historic first gold medal for Singapore in the Asia Grand Prix, and her students represented Singapore in the prestigious Prix De Lausanne for the first time. ) achieved excellent results.

Ms. Yan is a well-known figure in the international dance world, as well as a master teacher and jury member of a famous ballet competition. Ballet competitions where she is a judge include: National Ballet Competition for the Mongolian Ballet Foundation (National Ballet Competition of the Mongolian Ballet Foundation), Asian Elite Dance Competition (Asia Elite Dance Competition), International United Cloud Dance Competition (International United Cloud Dance Competition ), Japan-Russia Eurasia International Ballet Competition, International Dance Talent Competition Italy (IDTCI), World Ballet Grand Prix South Korea, Star of Canaan Dance International Ballet Competition.









January 2024

First week of winter break

3 days, 15 hours course

Only 88 precious seats

6800 yuan/person



0