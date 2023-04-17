Spotify is pulling the plug on the Wordle clone, Heardle – Gamereactor

Spotify appears to have completed its Wordle clone, Heardle. As noticed by users of the streaming service, Spotify has now put a notification message on the game, revealing that the game will be shutting down next month, which means it won’t even success.

The message reads (thanks, IGN): “Heder will leave on May 5.

“Thank you for playing Huddles but unfortunately we have to say goodbye. From May 5th Huddles will no longer be available.

“If you have stats you want to save, make sure to go to your stats and take a screenshot before May 4th. They will not be accessible after May 4th.

While the game will be shut down, Spotify said it won’t be laying off any employees who worked on the game.