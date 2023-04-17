Home » Spotify is pulling the plug on the Wordle clone, Heardle – Gamereactor
Technology

Spotify is pulling the plug on the Wordle clone, Heardle – Gamereactor

by admin
Spotify is pulling the plug on the Wordle clone, Heardle – Gamereactor

Spotify appears to have completed its Wordle clone, Heardle. As noticed by users of the streaming service, Spotify has now put a notification message on the game, revealing that the game will be shutting down next month, which means it won’t even success.

The message reads (thanks, IGN): “Heder will leave on May 5.

“Thank you for playing Huddles but unfortunately we have to say goodbye. From May 5th Huddles will no longer be available.

“If you have stats you want to save, make sure to go to your stats and take a screenshot before May 4th. They will not be accessible after May 4th.

While the game will be shut down, Spotify said it won’t be laying off any employees who worked on the game.

See also  But what a scent that carbon dioxide makes

You may also like

Cooler Master CK720

Google could link search on Samsung devices to...

Elon Musk founded a new startup: what we...

How much memory is needed to play games...

Explanatory videos for schools and lessons

Xiaomi Electric Scooter 4 Pro, could give more...

Xiaomi Electric Scooter 4 Pro, could give more...

PlayStation launches dedicated esports YouTube channel – Gamereactor

Insect breeding startup collects 160 million euros and...

It’s a crisis of NFTs in art (and...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy