Britney celebrates two months of wedding with photos of her wedding car and Selena

Britney celebrates two months of wedding with photos of her wedding car and Selena
Britney’s wedding car
Britney posts wedding car and Selena photosBritney posts wedding car and Selena photos

Sina Entertainment News According to foreign media, the newly married Britney can’t wait to start celebrating the anniversary. Britney Spears, who married her husband Sam Asghari, 28, for two months last Sunday, took to social media to share more wedding photos from the special day, as well as good news. Photo of friend Selena Gomez in celebration.

A photo is of the gorgeous purple dance floor where Britney and the guests dance at the wedding, the roof and walls are decorated with curtains, a wide and long sofa is placed under two crystal chandeliers, and the end of the room is decorated with flowers. The completed heavy door and a small table.

Britney wrote excitedly: “Two months ago, I got married, can you believe it? Going to Disney soon, my happy paradise!!! This is the dance floor where we danced at the fairy tale wedding. Thank you @de Lou Barrymore, @SelenaGomez, @Madonna, and @ParisHilton surprise me!!!”

Another is a photo of a white limousine with a large bouquet of pink and white roses in the trunk, and a sign that reads “The Newlyweds”, which Britney calls “our special car.” .

In the end, Britney thanked Selena in particular, “Selena said she wanted me to be three times happier than I am now, thank you for your blessings!!!! This is really a very, very, very special wedding!!!” she shared In the photo, the 30-year-old is wearing a khaki crop top and colorful skirt, with a doll’s head in his mouth.

Britney has never worked with Selena, who is ten years old, but she has recorded a song “Whiplash” that Britney co-wrote. Britney originally planned to include it in the 2008 album “Circus”, but Changed my mind temporarily.So in 2011, Selena and The Scene had the opportunity to sing “Whiplash”, she said: “I am honored by the producer to sing me, I fell in love with this song as soon as I heard it, knowing it was Bran I’m especially excited about the song Ni and others co-wrote.” Bu

More details of the wedding are likely to be revealed in Lanney’s memoir, although she has already written the manuscript, and its official publication is still a long way off due to a shortage of paper. (boob)

