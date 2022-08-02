Southeast Net, August 2nd (Fujian Daily reporter Lin Zegui) In the men’s basketball group A competition of the Provincial Games, Xiamen No. 10 Middle School (hereinafter referred to as “Xiamen No. 10”) and Xiamen Sports School jointly teamed up to compete and won the prize of Xiamen City. The best result in the history of the men’s basketball division – the second place in the men’s basketball division of the Provincial Games.

The “Sports Basketball” project of Xiamen No. 10 Middle School was identified by the Provincial Department of Education as a characteristic demonstration project of ordinary high schools in Fujian Province…

The recent two pieces of information made Xiamen No. 10 Middle School and its characteristic basketball education “out of the circle” in an instant. This means that Xiamen No. 10 Middle School’s development strategy and beneficial exploration of “integration of sports and education” featuring basketball as a school has been endowed with a greater mission and higher expectations.

From the school’s traditional basketball, to recruiting basketball talents, to finally becoming a base school for cultivating basketball players, and even being established as a “basketball high school” this time… Xiamen No. 10 Middle School always welcomes the “basket” “Ball” is more than that, allowing the basketball tradition and heritage accumulated for more than 30 years to bloom in the new era, and there are more new ways to open up.

The blood of basketball is surging for 30 years

Post-up singles, pull-up jump shots, breakthrough layups… The basketball court of Xiamen No. 10 Middle School was still full of vitality during the summer vacation. The students ran happily and sweated to their heart’s content.

“In our school, basketball has a great atmosphere. Whether it’s winter or summer, the ‘basket’ can’t keep the students’ enthusiasm for chasing the ‘ball’!” Liang Danming, director of the Xuan Section of Xiamen No. 10 Middle School, said with a smile that basketball is the most distinctive sport in Xiamen No. 10 Middle School. The characteristics of the campus have become the daily life of the students.

Founded in Xiamen No. 10 Middle School in 1975, basketball has been a school feature for more than 30 years. In the 1990s, the school’s basketball performance was particularly prominent in Xiamen’s middle school students’ basketball competition. As a feast of school basketball, the “Pioneer Cup” basketball game is a stage that every basketball-loving No. 10 middle school child looks forward to and yearns for.

With the passing of the basketball culture, the development of Xiamen No. 10 Middle School has also entered the fast lane. The school has been successively rated as Xiamen Basketball Traditional School, Fujian Provincial Basketball Traditional School, National Youth Campus Basketball Featured School, etc. Since 2012, the school has represented Xiamen in the Fujian Provincial Middle School Basketball League, Fujian Provincial Basketball Champions Cup League and other events. Repeatedly successful.

In the 47-year history of running a school, Xiamen No. 10 Middle School has sent a group of outstanding basketball players, as well as grass-roots basketball teachers and coaches to provincial first-level sports teams and colleges and universities. Among them, Zhou Qixin, the former captain of the Fujian Xunxing team who fought in the CBA, and Lin Wei, an athlete in the training of the second national team, are excellent athletes jointly trained by the Major Sports School and Xiamen No. 10 Middle School.

“We don’t have high-level venues and facilities, but we have a love for basketball!” said Chi Jianwei, Secretary of the Party Committee and Principal of Xiamen No. 10 Middle School, that the choice of basketball as the school’s key sport may have been limited by practical conditions, but the school To continue to run this characteristic sports program in the future is to help students enjoy basketball, enhance their physique, improve their personality, temper their will, cultivate self-confidence, lay a good foundation for all-round development, and improve the overall level of running a school.

Integrating sports and education with lean “ball” essence

“Control the basketball with your fingers and wrists!” “Pass the ball! Pass the ball!” “Take, don’t hesitate!”… On the afternoon of July 31, in the basketball training hall of Xiamen No. 10 Middle School, the basketball coach of Jimei District Junior Sports School Chen Jianping is leading more than 20 basketball students from Xiamen No. 10 Middle School to actively train, and each student is very serious.

The ability to use professional teachers to train special students in ordinary high schools benefits from the development strategy and innovative exploration of Xiamen No.

In 2011, in order to more comprehensively cultivate basketball seedlings and improve the cultural level of the players, Jimei District Junior Sports School and Xiamen No. 10 Middle School reached a cooperation agreement, allowing the Xiamen City Sports School men’s basketball team members who are affiliated to the District Major Sports School to have a solid background in basketball. Studied at the tenth high school in Xiamen. The team members are divided into parallel classes of each year and have regular classes, and special training begins in the third class in the afternoon.

After the injection of powerful new blood, the level of the basketball team of Xiamen No. 10 Middle School has risen to a new level. In November 2012, in the province’s first basketball championship for middle school students held by the Provincial Sports Bureau and the Provincial Education Bureau, the Xiamen No. The best result of the competition in Fujian Province. The following month, in the Men’s Basketball Invitational Tournament of Xiamen Zhangquan Middle School, the Xiamen No. 10 Middle School team won the first place again.

In September 2017, after applying to the education department, Xiamen No. 10 Middle School began to recruit basketball students in high schools to explore a new development path for characteristic schools. Every year, the school recruits 4 to 5 students with excellent basketball skills and cultural achievements in Jimei and Haicang areas, and they study with ordinary students in the same class. In addition to taking cultural classes like ordinary students, basketball students are also required to have special basketball training conducted by professional coaches from the Junior Sports School for at least 2 to 3 hours a day, and holidays are no exception.

In July 2020, Xiamen No. 10 Middle School was awarded the Xiamen Competitive Sports Reserve Talent Training Base School (Basketball Group A and B city teams) by the Xiamen Municipal Sports Bureau and the Xiamen Municipal Education Bureau to provide basketball players to Xiamen. Since then, the effectiveness of Xiamen No. 10 Middle School’s “integration of sports, education and school-sports cooperation” has gradually emerged, and teams have participated in various provincial and municipal competitions for many times and achieved excellent results.

In Chi Jianwei’s view, in addition to transporting high-level athletes, the greater significance of Xiamen No. 10 Middle School’s exploration of “integration of sports and education” lies in strengthening the culture of sports talents in the educational environment of “double reduction” and “integration of five education”. They can also take the college entrance examination together with ordinary students to take the college entrance examination, and they can also participate in the college sports single-stroke or independent recruitment of high-level athletes as a special student. “It is equivalent to giving children a few new paths, thereby changing the society, especially the parents’ level, of the solidified cognition of sports talents ‘focusing on skills and ignoring literature’.” Chi Jianwei said that in the future, we will cultivate students like Gu Ailing for colleges and universities. High-level athletes with double excellence will be the only way for the integration of sports and education in China. “This is also the goal of Xiamen No. 10 Middle School’s unremitting pursuit.”

Facts have proved that this characteristic development is on the right track. After the college entrance examination in 2020, 3 out of the 6 outstanding students enrolled in the first batch of Xiamen No. 10 Middle School were admitted to Fujian Normal University, Shanxi Normal University and Putian College respectively. In this year’s college entrance examination, 4 out of 5 outstanding students passed the sports single move or the sports college entrance examination and were admitted to Central China Normal University, Southwest University, Fujian Normal University and Henan Normal University.

Building a “Basket” with “Ball” Friends

As the first batch of basketball specialty students in Xiamen No. 10 Middle School, Lian Enhao is currently studying in Fujian Normal University’s sports major, but he still misses the “basketball” time in No. 10 Middle School.

“Ten High School has a very strong basketball atmosphere, and I made a lot of friends through basketball.” Lian Enhao said that the 6 outstanding students of the same class were divided into 6 classes at the time. Learn from each other; after returning to the class, play with students who love basketball to deepen friendship. From time to time, they also hold PK competitions as a team. Driven by this atmosphere, some classmates who had little contact with basketball at first also gradually liked it.

“Basketball can exercise the body, and it can condense the strength of the team.” Chi Jianwei said that the school will disperse the basketball talents recruited by the school, hoping that they will become the “star fire” of their class, and use “ball” to make friends and drive school basketball. The formation of “the prairie prairie trend”. He said that the “five educations” are carried out simultaneously. As an integral part of sports, basketball is a vivid teaching material for moral education, a powerful guarantee for intellectual education, a vivid display of aesthetic education, and a necessary prerequisite for labor education. Therefore, the school takes basketball as the leader, gives full play to the advantages of traditional basketball schools, drives the development of various sports such as football, badminton, track and field, and strives to create sports-specific education, sowing the seeds of love for physical exercise and advocating sports spirit in the majority of teachers and students. heart.

It is worth mentioning that the “basketball tradition” of Xiamen No. 10 Middle School also walked out of the campus with the pace of alumni and spread to all corners of Xiamen. In many primary and secondary schools in Xiamen, many physical education teachers and basketball coaches are basketball players sent by No. 10 Middle School after graduation and retirement. In Jimei, in various village basketball games, you can see alumni of No. 10 Middle School. Chen Yongjiang, alumnus of Xiamen No. 10 Middle School and Secretary of the Party Branch of Xuanfeng Sports, has spared no effort to promote the development of basketball at his alma mater. At present, he has signed an agreement with his alma mater to lead the basketball co-construction. It is planned to build a “community-school-society” trinity model. , work together to promote the healthy development of basketball.

Today, basketball has become a carrier for the alumni of No. 10 Middle School to live a healthy life and make friends. “This is the ‘sports function’ advocated and longed for by the society.” Liang Danming said that through the school’s basketball characteristic education demonstration, the school hopes to encourage more students with special skills not to give up their hobbies and hobbies, strengthen the cultivation of their own specialties, and give themselves more The broad platform and the direction of development will increase the chips for your own life.