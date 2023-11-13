Britney Spears Reflects on Meeting 14-Year-Old Taylor Swift Backstage in 2003

Britney Spears Reveals Astonishment at Taylor Swift’s Singing in 2003

Britney Spears took to Instagram this past Saturday to share an unexpected encounter she had with Taylor Swift back in 2003. The “Oops!…I Did It Again” singer revealed that she met the “Blank Space” singer backstage at one of her concerts when Taylor was just 14 years old.

Despite being a global superstar at the time, Britney was stunned by Taylor’s singing ability. In her Instagram post, Britney wrote, “This is a long time ago, but it’s kind of cool… During my Oops tour, there was a knock on my door. Someone knocked on the door and then said, ‘I’ve got a girl called Taylor who wants to come in and sing for you.’ I was like, ‘Of course!!!'”

Britney continued, “He comes in and she sings a beautiful song with her guitar. I thought wow, she is amazing!!! We took a photo and she later became the most iconic pop woman of our generation. It’s great that she plays stadiums, and I prefer her videos over movies any time. Girl in love.”

In other news, Britney’s memoir ‘The Woman in Me’ has been a massive success, selling over 1.1 million copies in the United States in the first week after its publication last month. Additionally, the book has sold approximately 2.4 million copies printed worldwide after being published in 26 languages.

Gallery Book, a division of Simon and Schuster, revealed the impressive sales numbers and Britney expressed her gratitude to her fans and readers around the world for their unwavering support. It is evident that Britney’s impact and influence continue to resonate on a global scale.

On the other hand, fans are eagerly awaiting the release of Britney’s second memoir, in which she reportedly intends to address her recent separation from Sam Asghari. The buzz around Britney Spears only seems to be growing as she continues to leave an indelible mark on the world of pop culture.

Share this: Facebook

X

