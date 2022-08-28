“Call Jane”

Sina Entertainment News, Beijing time on August 28, according to foreign media reports, Elizabeth Banks, Sigourney Weaver, Kate Mara, Chris Messina and other starring in the new abortion movie “Call Jane” The official trailer was released, and it will be released in North America on October 28.

“Carol” screenwriter Phyllis Nighy directed, Hayley Schore and Roshan Sethi (“The Resident”, “Black Alert”) wrote the Hollywood script blacklisted script, Robbie Borenner (“Get Out”) Melting Pot” and “Dallas Buyers Club”) as producers.

Set in Chicago in the 1960s, the true story focuses on an underground group of women who provide safe abortions to pregnant women in need. Banksy plays the heroine Jane, who discovers the underground organization with an unexpected pregnancy. These abortions were also the trigger for the famous Roe v. Wade case.

Norma L., 21, in 1969. McCorvey, who goes by the pseudonym Jane Roe, found out she was pregnant with her third child, and friends in Dallas suggested she falsely accused herself of being raped in order to get a reasonable abortion. But the plan ultimately failed, and Jane decided to fight for an illegal abortion, only to find that the police had shut down all relevant institutions. She took Dallas County District Attorney Henry Wade to court challenging the Texas law restricting abortion.

In 1973, the Supreme Court ruled by a 7-2 ratio that the Texas Penal Code’s restrictions on women’s abortion rights violated Article 14 of the Constitution’s “due process of law” clause. right.

