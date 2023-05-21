Carrió supported Fernán Quirós and Larreta’s couple celebrated: “The City deserves a leader like you”

The leader of the Civic Coalition, Elisa Carrió, and the pre-candidate for Buenos Aires head of government and Minister of Health, Fernán Quirós, met this Saturday May 20 together with their technical teams to analyze the current situation in Buenos Aires.

Quirós arrived accompanied by officials and leaders loyal to Horacio Rodríguez Larreta, such as the Minister of Human Development and Habitat, María Migliore and the national deputy Álvaro González. It is a week in which the PRO must decide if its candidate for the City of Buenos Aires is Quirós or Jorge Macri.

As soon as the official photos of the meeting began to circulate, Milagros Maylin, the couple of the head of the Buenos Aires government, Horacio Rodríguez Larreta, came out to support the Minister of Health. “Come on, Fernan. The city deserves a leader like you, ”he wrote on his Instagram account.

The meeting was attended by the head of the Civic Coalition, Maximiliano Ferraro, Fernando Sánchez, Carmen Polledo, Fernanda Reyes, Facundo del Gaiso, Cecilia Ferrero, Hernán Reyes and Lucía Romanoamong others.

Carrió wants the poll battle for the PRO’s candidacy for head of government to finally be won by the head of the health portfolio, since he has expressed his rejection of the Minister of Government and Mauricio Macri’s cousin on several occasions. “Fernán (Quirós) is the candidate with the greatest moral and professional integrity,” the former deputy said weeks ago. The meeting was held at the house of the founder of the Civic Coalition.

Quirós or Macri: how the candidate will be defined

“What has been decided is have three pollsters of the most seriousin which we trust and which are regularly measuring the City because that gives you peace of mind, that there will be no sudden changes,” Jorge Macri said last Thursday in FM Millenium.

PROFILE consulted when the results are estimated to be taking into account that the electoral clock does not wait. “In about 10 days. Voting intention will be measured by management. That for Jorge is good. In CABA they highly value the management he did in Vicente López “, they clarified.

The two Buenos Aires pre-candidates affirm that the PRO should go with a single candidate and highlight the unity of the space, but they have also objected to the polls.

“I do not imagine that they will change much in the coming weeks to what has been happening, with which I am calm from the point of view of the numbers, there are many surveys carried out around the City and it is usually a district that many pollsters measure”, said Macri in Millennium.

Both Macri and Quirós will have to face and prepare for the competition with Martin Lousteauthe strongest candidate of radicalism.

