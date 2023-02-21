ITZY

On February 21, 2023, Casio officially announced in Tokyo that ITZY, a popular Korean five-member female idol group, will be the official global brand spokesperson for G-SHOCK watches.

ITZY is a Korean female idol group affiliated to JYP Entertainment, consisting of five members: Yeji, Lia, Ryujin, Chaeryeong, and Yuna. Since its debut in February 2019, ITZY has received huge support from many fans around the world, and most of them are female fans in their twenties from Asian countries.

Since Casio launched the first G-SHOCK watch in 1983, the series has quickly established itself in the market with unparalleled shock resistance and unique design, and has consistently brought these qualities into sports, fashion, music, art cooperation in other fields. In addition, G-SHOCK is also committed to further developing the women’s watch market, continuously launching smaller versions of popular watches and slimmer watch series to meet the needs of users of different genders.

Powerful individual songs and cool performances endow ITZY with an infectious stage charm, which fits well with G-SHOCK’s tenacious brand concept, so Casio decided to sign the group as its new brand spokesperson. Casio will shoot ITZY’s G-SHOCK print and video advertisements in Japan and other parts of Asia in order to more effectively convey the G-SHOCK worldview to more users, especially young women.

The new global brand spokesperson ITZY said: “All in us! ITZY has become the global brand spokesperson of Casio G-SHOCK! Join us and witness the unstoppable new look of G-SHOCK and ITZY!”

G-SHOCK watch worn by ITZY

GM-S2100

Based on the GMA-S2100 (a smaller, slimmer version of the GA-2100), the GM-S2100 features a stainless steel metal bezel while maintaining the iconic octagonal shape. The brushed process and metal IP coating outside the bezel bring a luxurious and exquisite light to the watch.

GM-S5600

The GM-S5600 inherits the iconic shape of the first G-SHOCK DW-5000C, presented in a smaller size designed to fit perfectly on slender wrists.

GM-S110 is a medium size version of GA-110, digital display combined into G-SHOCK has a unique three-dimensional dial. A separate brushed and mirrored finish on the intricately shaped metal bezel enhances the shiny metallic finish.

Introduction to ITZY

The Korean girl idol group from JYP Entertainment consists of five members: Yeji, Lia, Ryujin, Chaeryeong, and Yuna. Since ITZY’s debut in February 2019, the group has received tremendous support from fans around the world, most of whom are female fans in their twenties from Asia. The group has racked up an impressive string of best newcomer awards since their debut. Since the release of the official video for the hit single “WANNABE” on YouTube in March 2020, it has accumulated more than 470 million views, making the group a sensation in Korea and around the world.