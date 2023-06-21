Cecilia Strzyzowski case: Marcela Acuña’s statement ended

finished declaring Marcela Acuna. The leader of the “Cena clan” and one of the main parties involved in the disappearance and alleged femicide of Cecilia Strzyzowski. He withdrew from the judicial building after 1:00 p.m. after appearing before Jorge Cáceres Olivera, Clelia Velázquez and Jorge Gómez, the prosecutors in the case.

coin was transferred at 10 in the morning of this Wednesday from the Family Violence Department and Gender, where she was staying, to the Prosecutor’s Office. In the place where the disappearance and presumed femicide of Strzyzowski They were waiting for her to give an investigative statement after her husband Emerenciano Cena did, who pleaded not guilty.

The woman was inside the courthouse for just over two hours, but the statement lasted less time because his lawyer was delayed.

The woman was transferred in the middle of a strong security operation. On Avenida 9 de Julio in the city of Resistencia, some people were waiting for her and yelled at her “murderer” as soon as they saw her get out of a police patrol car with her face covered with it. She there she attended to offer her investigation extension.

Emerenciano Sena declared for the first time in the case of Cecilia Strzyzowski: “I was not there”

The statement came after the discovery of a bag with bone remains and a chain with a cross pendant that is key to the investigation. The Prosecutor’s Office hopes to be able to summon the victim’s mother, Gloria Romerothat this week he will recognize her.

Cecilia Strzyzowski and Cesar Cena.

And Acuña, meanwhile, appears complicated within the framework of the file, since one of the hypotheses being investigated is his alleged material authorship of the act.

Emerenciano Dinner declared

Sena, former candidate for provincial deputy in Chaco, declared yesterday, Tuesday June 20, for the first time, in the framework of the investigation into the disappearance of his former daughter-in-law, Cecilia. the suspect asked to break the silence almost 20 days after the 28-year-old was last seen and took off the fact.

Cecilia Strzyzowski case: divers found crushed bones and a pendant in a channel

“I was not in the place“said the social leader about the case, for which he is accused of”aggravated homicide by the premeditated contest of two or more people as a secondary participant”, along with his wife, Marcela Acunayour son, Cesar Acunaand four close collaborators.

Sena remains detained at the 3rd Police Station in the city of Resistencia and this Tuesday he was transferred to the courts, where he spoke with his lawyer, Juan Carlos Saife. Later he testified as a defendant before the prosecutors Jorge Gomez and Nelia Velasquez, who confirm the Special Prosecutor Team (EFE) together with Jorge Cáceres Olivera.

Fernando Burlando made himself available to the family of Cecilia Strzyzowski

Upon leaving the judicial establishment, the lawyer had a brief contact with the press and stated: “He declared spontaneously for 10 to 15 minutes and did not agree to answer questions. According to the information that came out, the leader told “his truth about him” and disassociated himself from the case by saying that he allegedly was not present at the house when Cecilia arrived.

Developing…

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

