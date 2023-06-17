Cecilia Strzyzowski’s family could add Miguel Ángel Pierri

The investigation into the possible femicide of Cecilia Strzyzowski in Chaco, where the Sena family is accused, continues to follow different hypotheses, among them the one that affirms that her mother-in-law, Marcela Acuna, it would have “gone too far”. Simultaneously, the names of Fernando Burlando and Miguel Ángel Pierri sounded as possible legal representatives of the complaint. Gloria Romero, the young woman’s mother, spoke about this and also reported that she received threats.

This Friday night, prosecutor Jorge Cáceres Olivera gave a press conference to the media where he detailed news about the case that is shaking the province governed by Jorge Capitanich. “There was a domestic dispute,” said the lawyer about what would have triggered the possible murder.

The last image of Strzyzowski was captured by a security camera on Friday morning, June 2, when she is seen entering the home of her husband César Sena’s parents. The records show that she never left there and that is why her partner, Acuña and Emerenciano Seinea social leader with political weight and relationship with the current governor.

Emerenciano Sena and Marcela Acuña

According to the prosecutor, César Sena’s mother “could have gone too far,” although he did not confirm that this was the case. This year, Acuña had presented herself as a pre-candidate for mayor of Resistencia. However, once the facts were known, Peronism decided to remove its list from the electoral competition to be held this Sunday, June 18.

After an intense week of inquiries, Cáceres Olivera once again insisted that the possible motive for the event would have been financial, adding that “all the detainees are suspects and responsible for Cecilia’s participation, disappearance, and subsequent death.”

This morning, a team of forensics from Córdoba arrived in Chaco to examine a series of burned bones and conclude if it is the woman who is intensely wanted.

Cesar Sena and Cecilia Strzyzowski

Burlando and Pierri, the lawyers who sounded like possible part of the lawsuit

In the last few hours, various versions began to spread about the incorporation of the renowned media lawyers Miguel Ángel Pierri and Fernando Burlando as part of the complaint.

This June 16 at 10:05 p.m., Pierri (who defended the femicide goalkeeper Jorge Mangeri in the Ángeles Rawson case, among others), wrote on his Twitter account that he had met with Cecilia’s mother along with other lawyers who They are part of his crime against life team. “We are evaluating future steps,” he said.

On Thursday night, however, Gloria Romero had expressed that she would not have either of the two sponsorships. “I didn’t have the money to ask for a lawyer and Karina is sponsoring us. Neither Dr. Pierri nor El Burlando will represent me. I thanked them when they contacted me, but my lawyer did not agree and I am not going to go over her head, ”she told TN.

Miguel Angel Pierri

The reference from Cecilia Strzyzowski’s mother was to Karina Gómez, the young woman’s aunt and also a criminal lawyer. Next to her was added the lawyer Juan Arregui.

Threats to the mother of Cecilia Strzyzowski

It is not the first time that Gloria Romero, who exposed the case in different media, explained that she is afraid of what could happen to her due to her closeness to the power that the Sena family has.

That is why in the last hours threats and intimidation that he suffered were known, one of them very forceful: “Remember that you have another daughter“, they shouted at her in the street. The woman also said that she suffered situations of intimidation with motorcycles that came and went.

A toxic relationship, disappearance and possible femicide: the 10 keys to the Cecilia Strzyzowski case

This Saturday in dialogue with different media, the woman assured that she could “sleep peacefully” because the police stationed a cell phone at the door of her house.

The statement of the landlord of the Sena

This week a new version was released that solves the hypothesis of femicide by César Sena and his family. It was about the inquiry made to Gustavo Melgarejo, who worked as a landlord in a family pig shop.

The man assured that he saw Cecilia arrive gagged and tied up arriving in a car at the place. With her were Sena, a close associate of the family named Gustavo Obregón, and two other individuals.

“As soon as they arrived, they asked me for a shovel and told me ‘If you talk, you’re going to be next.‘”, the landlord summed up what happened in one sentence. He even said that the body could be 50 kilometers from the place, where versions indicated that there would be a garbage dump.