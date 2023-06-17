139 Togolese police officers receive the United Nations medal – TOGOTOPNEWS- Reliable and constructive information in one click

The Togolese contingent is honored again in Mali. 139 police officers from the fifth relief of Togo’s formed police unit received the United Nations medal for their bravery on June 14, 2023 in Bamako.

During the 11 months of their presence in Ménaka (Malian city), the 139 Togolese police officers carried out, according to MINUSMA, nearly 450 patrols, 55 escorts and 47 security operations. They are part of a group of 147 MINUSMA police officers also made up of Senegalese and Burkinabe.

This commitment of the Togolese army is welcomed by the Chief of the United Nations Police (UNPOL), Major General Patricia BOUGHANI. “I would like to thank Squadron Leader N’TSOUGAN Adouwodji, Commander of the Togo Formed Police Unit in Ménaka and through him all of his staff who, on a daily basis, are committed to bringing optimal security conditions for their individual police officer comrades in order to fulfill their mission with the populations”, she commented during the medal ceremony which took place in Bamako.

The latter also expressed her satisfaction at seeing the resumption of joint patrols with the Malian security forces to strengthen the protection of civilians and displaced persons.

Speaking on behalf of his comrades, Squadron Leader Adouwodji N’TSOUGAN, said that this recognition is a solemn and memorable moment in the life of his Unit. “It marks the recognition by the highest hierarchy of MINUSMA of the service and sacrifice of the blue helmets of Togo in the maintenance of peace and security in Ménaka”, he commented.

Atha Assan